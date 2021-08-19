DESHLER — The Deshler Dragons are looking for a fresh start in 2021 after a 3-5 season in 2020. They are also in search of the postseason for the first time since 2018.
The offensive production is key for the Dragons this season due to the return of quarterback Gavin Nash and receiver Jayden Isernhagen. Nash and Isernhagen connected for ten touchdowns in 2020.
Nash threw for 1,535 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while Isernhagen totaled 12 scores, including two rushing touchdowns for the Dragons.
Head coach Josh Nash is entering his third season at Deshler and is excited for the upcoming year. But there is some rebuilding to be done, especially on offense.
“We graduated six seniors including an all-district lineman so we have to rebuild, especially on the line,” he said. “We return a lot of experience in quarterback Gavin Nash and receiver Jayden Isernhagen in our passing game, but will need incoming freshmen to contribute immediately on the line.”
With only 10 total players, the new faces will be even more integral to success during the six-man season.
“They just lack some experience,” Nash said. “They have to learn how to practice, learn to know what it takes in the weight room. We saw some of that growth over the summer. We only have 10 total kids so a lot of work needs to be done in a short amount of time and it takes a little work to get six live bodies and so I think that will be a wake-up call when we take on Red Cloud (in week one).”
Progress in the weight room has been noticeable, which should help through the eight-week season.
“I have been really impressed with our weight room time,” Nash said. “We do emphasize on team speed, some lateral speed was the focus over the summer with some young guys coming in. Both Gavin (Nash) and Jayden (Isernhagen) were here every day. Both of them really led by example. Our freshmen are a really motivated bunch.
“I have some freshmen that have talent. We are optimistic and our schedule doesn’t allow us much room for error, especially starting off with Red Cloud. We have Franklin and Sterling this year so it will be a challenge, but there is a lot of question marks heading into this season.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Red Cloud; Sept. 9 Franklin; Sept. 17 at Spalding Academy; Sept. 23 Sterling; Oct. 1 at Pawnee City; Oct. 7 Lewiston; Oct. 15 at Meridian; Oct. 22 Wilcox-Hildreth