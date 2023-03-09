LINCOLN — After a lack of drama through the first day and a half of the state boys basketball tournament, the intensity picked up in the latter half of Friday.
Here are some games that stood out from day two, which featured quarterfinals in Classes B, C-2 and D-2:
Technically moving on
A technical issued to Santee's Austyn Saul with seven seconds left prevented the Warriors from advancing past No. 2 Shelton in the primetime D-2 matchup at Devaney Thursday evening.
Santee had the ball and the lead while Shelton was fouling across the final 30 or so seconds to reach the bonus. The Warriors were awaiting a whistle to inbound when Saul received a nudge from Shelton's Ashton Simmons and retaliated with a shove that sent Simmons to his back.
The referee signaled for a dead ball technical foul and Simmons hit both free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead 69-68. They won 72-68 to reach the semifinals.
Santee led by as many as eight in the fourth after trailing by double digits most of the first half.
The Warriors brought a healthy following down from the reservation. Fanfare included many large cutouts of players' faces. Halftime featured a Native American dance and song. Prior to the United State national anthem, a group performed the Lakota national anthem.
Shelton fans appeared to be outnumbered as more fans trickled into the "Bob." A lathering of boos filled the arena following the final buzzer.
Amherst goes to overtime
In C-2, a game of momentum swings went Amherst's way Thursday. After losing a 14-point second quarter lead to Norfolk Catholic, which rode a 31-7 run to midway through the third, the Broncos survived overtime with the Knights to reach a second consecutive semifinal.
Amherst ran away with the extra period after Austin Adelung made his first and only shot all day — a 3-pointer that put the Broncos ahead for good. They get Tri County in the semifinals on Friday.
Millikan goes off
One of the most prolific scorers the state has seen in some time, Platteview's Connor Millikan produced 36 points in Thursday's Class B quarterfinal to lift the Trojans to the semifinals. Millikan is second in all-time scoring, nearing 2,600 career points. Platteview beat Norris 60-50 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Siems is a simulation
Worth noting more than once. Tri County's Carter Siems scored 30 points on Doniphan-Trumbull to oust the Cardinals in the C-2 tournament. Siems poured in his 18-point average in the first half, then scored 10 more in the fourth to lead a strong, winning finish.
What to watch Friday
Class C-1 for starters. You have Auburn, the No. 8 seed this season coached by Jim Weeks who upset No. 1 Wahoo on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are out to make a fifth consecutive final while going up against Omaha Concordia, which nearly ruined Auburn's chances at three consecutive titles two years ago in an overtime semifinal. That's at 9 a.m. at PBA.
Following is Ashland-Greenwood versus Ogallala at 11 a.m. Defending champions against an undefeated team on a mission. Need we say more?
In Class A, Bellevue West also looks to maintain an unbeaten mark. The T-Birds have a rematch with Omaha Westside, which took them to OT earlier this season.
Blowout city
Heading into Thursday afternoon, there were already seven games decided by 20 or more points through Class A, C-1 and D-1 quarterfinals.
Thankfully, that number shrunk considerably by day's end. Margins of victory for the first round games in the aforementioned classes: 17.5 points, 14 and 21.5.
Here's to more competitive semifinals and championships.