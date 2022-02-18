OMAHA — Tribland had just two wrestlers in the Class C semifinals, but both cashed in with wins to advance to state championship Saturday.
Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann has been ranked as the No. 2 wrestler at 132 pounds, and now he'll get to face off with No. 1 Logan Bryce of Raymond Central.
"My goal from the beginning of the year was to be a state champion. The job's not done yet, so I have to go back in and refocus for (Saturday)," Schademann said. "It's no cakewalk. I'm going to have to be dialed in. But I'm excited to go scrap."
"The last three or four weeks, Alex has been wrestling at a high level and has been determined to get to the finals and win the whole thing," said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. "Hopefully things can go our way and we can come back with a state champion."
Schademann fell behind early in his semifinal match, but he battled back for the victory. He said it was after being taken down for a second time that he knew he had to get things going in a positive direction.
"I try to keep my thoughts positive because once the mental goes negative your physical is going to go with it. I told myself I have to get after this guy," he said. "Everything went according to plan after that. Hopefully we can eliminate that slow start (Saturday)."
Superior's Payton Christiancy's memorable senior season just got even more special with Friday's semifinal victory. The 285-pounder upset the No. 1 rated wrestler in the class, handing Centennial's Carson Fehlhafer his first loss in 46 matches this year.
"The past two matches here at state I was letting them control the match, but I had to push it at him. He's had a few people push it at him, but I really had to go after him and take everything he had," Christiancy said.
Christiancy's biggest strength is his ability to throw his opponent, and that came into play Friday in the upset win. Though, assistant coach Brent Thomas said it took a little while for the Wildcat senior to trust that ability.
"This move to Class C really motivated Payton," Thomas said. "You could see it all season, he trained for that match right there. He had been working that throw nonstop. He was a little worried people were going to watch it on film and prepare for it, but us coaches told him they can prepare for it all they want, it's still going to come."
"All year long, I've been working standups right to the throw. Just constantly keeping pressure on him and fighting off what he had," Christiancy said. "Pushing the pace in the third period — that's how I win matches is in the third period.
Christiancy now is looking to become Superior's first champion since 1980, and he said all the success he owes to the coaches.
"We have so much support in the wrestling room," he said. "Everything in there is proven out here. All those coaches put their input in and it helps me do what we need to do."
Semifinals
132 — Alex Schademann (54-2), Fillmore Central dec. Eli Vondra (48-4), Milford; 12-6
285 — Payton Christiancy (46-6), Superior, vs. Carson Fehlhafer (45-0), Centennial
Consolation third round
113 — Zander Kavan (40-8), Aquinas Catholic, dec. Aiden Piel (39-10), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 8-4
113 — Aidan Trowbridge (47-7), Fillmore Central, dec. Rowan Jarosik (35-13), South Central; 4-3
120 — Hudson Barger (46-6), Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Travis Meyer (30-5), Fillmore Central; 3:55
126 — Keaghon Chini (41-13), Conestoga, dec. Hayden Neeman (35-6), Superior; 7-3
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (45-9), Fillmore Central, SV Cy Petersen (42-11), Syracuse
220 — Kase Thompson (42-11), pinned Carson Adams (36-20), Fillmore Central; 1:21