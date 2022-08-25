SUTTON — It will be a hard line to cross when opponents line up against Sutton’s football team this season.
Dropping from Class C-2 to D-1 because of declining enrollment numbers, the Mustangs return a sizable and experienced starting line on both sides of the football, players veteran coach Steve Ramer thinks will enable them to go deeper into postseason play than last season.
Last fall, the 11-man version of the Mustangs fell in the first round of the C-2 playoffs to Aquinas Catholic to end their season 6-4.
“We’re meshing together really well and picking up on things really fast due to our experience on the line,” Ramer, the 25th year head coach said. “Now that we’re eight-man we can groom them a little longer. It’ll be refreshing to have a few back-up players. It’s been a nice change for us.”
Manning Sutton’s two-way line of advantage are returning seniors Vance Smith (6-foot, 255 pounds), Nathan Baldwin (6-4, 235), Alvino Sanchez (6-0, 255), and Noah Gwennat (5-11, 210).
“That’ll be our strength,” Ramer said. “We expect to be in every game with a chance to win. We just need to go right out there and take care of business.”
Piloting the offense is senior quarterback Miles Jones, a third-year signal caller.
Ramer said he expects the right-hander to again lead what figures to be a ground-oriented power offense carried largely by returning sophomore halfback Gabe Gwennat (6-0, 180), who doubles at defensive back, and Weston Ohrt (6-2, 185), a fullback and middle linebacker.
Also expected to play prominent roles on both sides of the ball are junior Devon Griess (6-0, 205, tight end/linebacker), and senior Scott Marshall (5-10, 175, running back, defensive back).
Having fewer players on the field at the same time will give the coaching staff additional time to work with those who’ll frequent starting roles, something Ramer thinks will manifest itself in ongoing improvement from one game to the next.
“I think we’re a team that will get better as the season goes,” he said. “We just need to really focus on not beating ourselves, doing our job, and taking care of the things we can take care of.”
Though the eight-man game figures to play faster than its 11-man cousin — with less players having more ground to cover — Ramer said he doesn’t think Sutton will have any trouble adjusting to the new format.
As he sees it, football is football.
And while the decreased margin for error may be daunting, the song largely remains the same in terms of getting the team ready for its opponent each week.
“We have to do the fundamental things right, eliminate penalties and turnovers,” he said. “That’s 90% of football right there. The other 10% is a little bit of luck.
“Here, if you miss that tackle it’s probably going to go for a touchdown, so have to be a better tackling team. In the end, it’s still football. We’re teaching tackling and blocking and doing your job, so it hasn’t changed that much.”
Ramer figures to have a better idea of how his team has progressed to date following its season home opener at 7 p.m. against Cross Country, last year’s state runner-up in D-1.
Additional opponents poised to pose challenges include North Platte St. Patrick’s, Thayer Central, and Heartland.
“There are a lot of good teams on our schedule, and we’re right in there too,” Ramer said. “We just need to go out and take advantage of our size. With our first game against the state runner-up, we’d better be ready to go.”