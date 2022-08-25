p09-25-21SUTfbSTC4.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Luke Landgren tackles Sutton quarterback Myles Jones during their game Sept. 24, 2021, in Sutton. The Mustangs are dropping from 11-man to 8-man this season.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

SUTTON — It will be a hard line to cross when opponents line up against Sutton’s football team this season.

Dropping from Class C-2 to D-1 because of declining enrollment numbers, the Mustangs return a sizable and experienced starting line on both sides of the football, players veteran coach Steve Ramer thinks will enable them to go deeper into postseason play than last season.

