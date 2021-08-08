There’s a new sheriff in town — and atop the Mid-South Region.
The black Stetson hat, which is given to the player of the game, is proof of that.
Aaron Savary, the ace that pitched behind an explosive Dubuque County offense twice through the regional, was awarded the wide-brimmed cowboy cap following his victorious outing Sunday at Duncan Field.
Savary, a University of Iowa commit, muted a dangerous and streaky Cabot RailCats lineup and his Minutemen survived their lowest-scoring game of the tournament to clinch a berth in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., with a 3-1 win.
“It’s a pretty big deal to represent your state in an event like this,” Savary said. “Then to go out and win the whole thing is phenomenal and just a really good feeling.”
“Sav,” as he’s known by his teammates, fanned nine hitters on Sunday, pushing his strikeout total for the regional to 17 in only 12 innings.
Cabot, which lost to Dubuque 6-4 on Friday, managed just five hits in the game and scored its only run on Jackson Olivi’s RBI single in the third.
“(Savary) was outstanding on the mound,” said Cabot coach Cody Perrin. “He commanded two or three different pitches and threw them at the right time. Hats off to him for that because obviously we’ve been relying on our offense for a lot of the state tournament and even regional.”
Cabot reached the regional final with a 5-3 extra-inning win over the host team Hastings Five Points Bank in Saturday’s elimination game.
Dubuque cruised through the tournament, finishing 5-0 and maintaining its perfect summer record. The Minutemen, too, had a scare from the host Chiefs, but survived a bases-loaded situation in the seventh on Thursday.
Earlier Sunday, Dubuque County had to continue its rain-delayed game with Washington (Mo.) Post 218, which ended 11-4.
“We know with the bats that we have, even if the pitching’s not on, that we’re going to be there with the offense,” said Dubuque short stop Cole Smith, who was named the Mid-South Regional’s most valuable player.
Dubuque posted 55 hits in its five games and scored 37 runs. Opponents scored 21 off of Minutemen pitching.
“Our team is just tremendous at getting on the board,” Savary added.
Dubuque opened Sunday’s championship game with a run on Trey Schaber’s fielder’s choice that scored Jake Brosius, who doubled.
Landon Stoll chased Gavin Guns home in the second with a single to right. Guns singled to start the frame and took second on a balk.
Ray Schlosser insured the victory with his RBI double in the fourth.
The Minutemen didn’t need much more behind Savary.
“I think we’ve got the pitching to make a run, for sure, and the bats will obviously be there for us,” Smith said. “I’m pretty excited and I think we’ve got a shot at (a national title) down in North Carolina.”
Considering Iowa’s baseball schedule, with it playing American Legion prior to the high school season, it might come as a surprise Dubuque County is having as much success as it is. But not to the Minutemen.
“From the get-go, even in the spring time, we’ve all gelled really well,” Smith said. “We’ve all played together or against each other in the past, so it was pretty easy for us to kind of come together as a team and compete and work hard like we do. It’s a fun group of guys to be around, for sure.”
Cabot made its inaugural trip to a regional this summer after winning its first Arkansas state title. Perrin said the trip has been memorable for the RailCats.
“Really, we’re in uncharted territory for our program; we’ve never been this far,” Perrin said. “They need to appreciate that and realize they’re paving a road for us to try and get back to here every year.”
Playing in the Central Plains region, Dubuque reached the American Legion World Series in 2018, but none of the same players were on the roster. Kramer, who was coach then as well, said he’s excited for the current group to experience it. He’ll put this lineup against anyone.
“I sure would,” he said. “We’ll go down there and see what we got. Every step you take it gets tougher; teams get better and better. But to be down to the final eight teams in the country, it’s pretty amazing.”
The ALWS begins Thursday.
CAB..................001 000 0 — 1 5 0
DUB..................110 100 x — 3 8 0
W — Aaron Savary. L — Lukas Petross.
2B — D, Brosius, Schlosser.