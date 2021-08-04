After a great start from Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club — with it leading 3-0 after three innings — Dubuque County needed a response.
Dubuque got it, scoring seven unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth innings in its 7-3 victory Wednesday at Duncan Field.
“It was a great performance from them. It was a great comeback win. We have a good hitting team after they got two or three looks at the pitcher,” said Dubuque coach Ronald Kramer. “We can’t quit, that is the way we always have been. We needed to stay at it and eventually it is going to pay off.
“Two years ago, we were in the Central Plains regional and we lost the first two games. Once we were 0-1, it is win or go home and when you lose that second game it is a short trip.”
Dubuque will get more than two games this go around after coming from behind to take the contest.
Aaron Savary went five innings for Dubuque, striking out seven and walking one while giving up three runs and four hits on 79 pitches. Logan Runde came in relief of Savary and allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout.
“We were starting Savary and we were hoping to get him out of there before 80 pitches. It was a questionable thing because we had to win this first game,” Kramer said. “After we scored those two runs in the fifth, we said that we need to take a chance and roll the dice. We knew Logan (Runde) will be good but we wanted to keep him under 30 pitches.”
“This is probably the deepest ball park I’ve played at,” said Savary. “I’ve played in a couple of parks that are a little bit deeper to center. As a pitcher it is interesting to know if someone hits a ball deep, I know that the ball isn’t going out. In the first few innings, I had to get (Grand Junction) a little off balance. It was an issue early on, but once I settled in I was able to find a groove and able to find the outside corner which made them hit to some of my teammates.”
Off-speed was key for Savary, who put Dubuque into the winner’s bracket after the first day.
“My changeup was working pretty well for me,” he said. “The slider was working pretty good and it was pretty effective against the right-handed batters and my fastball was staying pretty consistent. My defense was amazing. A good defense makes a pitcher look good. It is always important to have good lineup and good defenders behind you.”
Gene Taylor’s out of Grand Junction, Colo., led off the top of the first inning by scoring one run with one hit. Kaden Manchester earned a walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice from Tyler Wytulka.
Grand Junction added two more runs in the top of the third when Colton Romero reached base via catcher’s interference and Manchester hit a double to the left-center gap to score him. Wytulka eventually hit a single to score Manchester to give Grand Junction a 3-0 lead.
Grand Junction starting pitcher Kade Bessert started off strong thorough the first four innings, striking out two and giving up three hits.
But Dubuque woke up at the right time, responding with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Tucker Nauman led off the inning with a walk and Michael Garrett hit a single. Jacob Brosius put down a bunt to advance the runners, then Jacob Brosius hit a sac fly to score Nauman.
On the next pitch, Bessert threw a wild pitch that scored Garrett to cut the deficit to a one-run game.
After holding Grand Junction in the top of the sixth, Dubuque added five runs in the bottom half off of six hits. Cole Smith, Logan Runde, Gavin Guns, Tucker Nauman and Michael Garrett each had singles in the frame.
Runde went back on the mound and recorded a 1-2-3 inning that included a strikeout to shut the door on Grand Junction, dropping the Coloraddo champions into the loser’s bracket.
Duncan Field sure left its impression on the two teams.
“Why is that fence so far back?,” said Kramer with a chuckle. “It is a crazy deep ball park. They were telling me how many homers have been hit here in over 80 years and I can believe it. I don’t think I can hit it out of here with a golf club. There is a lot of grass out there for three guys to cover. It is unique and it is amazing to be here.
“The regionals are always exciting. It is nice to come to a different location. This is more than we expected, especially with the history of this ball park. It is pretty unique and amazing, so it is great to be here and it is great to get our first win here.”
Dubuque will play in the winners bracket game Thursday night against , which beat Washington, Mo., 3-0.