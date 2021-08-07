In a battle of unbeaten teams, Dubuque Co., Iowa exploited its perceived underdog status to knock off the tournament’s other top dog, Cabot, Ark., 6-4, in third-round play of the double-elimination 2021 American Legion Mid South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field Friday night.
Right hander Logan Runde fired 101 pitches en route to a complete game effort for Dubuque Co., surrendering four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. After giving up two runs on three hits in both the second and third innings, he settled in to pitch no-hit baseball the remainder of the way, fanning four in a row at one point between the fifth and sixth innings.
“I had a great defense and catcher behind me,” Runde said. “Ray Schlosser had never caught me before and took charge. He put down all the right signs.
I could get inside the hitters, throw my two-seams for strikes, get ahead with any off-speed pitch and throw any pitch in any count. And I had a great defense behind me and great lineup.”
Dubuque Co. knocked out 10 hits against three Cabot pitchers. A four-run, three-hit fourth inning was all Runde would need to prevail, though Dubuque Co. Head Coach Ronald Kramer wouldn’t have minded had the offense given his ace a few more insurance runs to work with.
“I knew they were a really tough team, but we had Runde available for the entire game, so keeping him under 105 pitches was what we were trying to do,” Kramer said. “We couldn’t save him, we had to win this game just to stay out of that loss column. He did a great job.
“We were hitting well but if we could have had a couple more timely hits there we probably could have put four or five more runs up, but that’s baseball. We’re tickled with that win.”
Lead-off hitter Cole Smith topped the Dubuque Co. hit parade with three hits and Aaron Savary and Tucker Nauman added two knocks a piece for the winners.
Staying undefeated puts Dubuque Co. in the driver’s seat as it moves on toward the tournament’s final game or games Sunday. That they are not facing elimination on Saturday should make the road to a finals berth a bit easier to navigate from this point forward, Kramer said.
“When you get to that elimination game it puts a lot of pressure on you,” he said. “You know if you lose you’re heading to the bus and going home. So yeah, it’s working out for us. We’ll see what happens.”
Despite putting itself in the enviable position to win it all, Kramer said he isn’t about to let his team do any premature celebrating just yet. The level of competition is simply too good to write off any opponent at any point, he said.
“When you’re the team with no losses, you’ve got a little bit of an advantage, (but) you can get beat twice real quick out here with these kind of teams,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll work out.”
Dubuque meets Washington Post 218 in the 7 p.m. game Saturday. Cabot plays host Hastings Five Points Bank at 4 p.m.
CAB….....……022 000 0 — 4 7 2
DUB…......….110 400 x — 6 10 0
W — Logan Runde. L — Jakob Petross.