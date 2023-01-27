p12-07-22ADCgbWoodRiver3.jpg
Adams Central’s Charlee Mucklow guards against a shot from Wood River’s Dayrin Zarraga during their game Dec. 6, 2022, at Adams Central.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

York head coach Matt Kern felt he witnessed some kind of a miracle in his team’s visit to Adams Central last month.

The Dukes held the Patriots without a field goal in the first half of their first meeting of the season, but left Hastings with a loss in hand.

