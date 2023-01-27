York head coach Matt Kern felt he witnessed some kind of a miracle in his team’s visit to Adams Central last month.
The Dukes held the Patriots without a field goal in the first half of their first meeting of the season, but left Hastings with a loss in hand.
“For that to happen in that kind of game, we still talk about that actually,” Kern said over the phone Friday afternoon. “And to lose that game, it’s hard to say we (didn’t give up a field goal in the first half) and then lost.”
Miraculously, Adams Central scored 36 points after halftime to win 45-39 in overtime.
The two top 10-rated teams have found their way back to each other for round two, this time with a Central Conference championship on the line.
The top-seeded Patriots will play 6 p.m. Saturday at York, which is taking its turn in the cycle as the host site of semifinals and finals. The Dukes are seeded second in the tournament.
It’s a much looked forward to rematch for coaches, players and fans alike. But Kern said it’s a long shot for AC to start as cold as it did on Dec. 20.
“There’s no doubt, it will not happen,” the York coach said. “We will not be able to do that (again), and I hope for our sake that we do better because we didn’t score until 30 seconds left in the first quarter last time. It was tough.”
The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots (16-1) survived almost exclusively on free throws the first time, hitting 21-of-24 from the charity line. Rachel Goodon was 12-of-13 at the stripe and scored a game-high 20 points.
“The ability to knock down free throws like she did the last time we saw them is very dangerous,” Kern said of the 6-foot-3 Goodon. “It’s hard not to foul her with our size, so we’re really going to have to limit her with her touches.”
York experienced one of its poorer nights of the season offensively in the first meeting, but was in position to win with less than a minute to go. Leading scorer Kiersten Portwine was held to just two points, which came via the Dukes’ first made field goal of the night.
Portwine essentially pushed the Dukes through to a second straight conference final with her performance on Thursday. She had three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter against Seward, her last tying the game with 7.6 seconds left to force overtime.
The game ended as York’s 10th straight win. The only blemish for the Class B No. 4 Dukes (15-1) is the loss to AC.
“We got rolling. When we played Adams Central the last time, we just weren’t shooting the ball very well,” said Kern, who added his team was still building chemistry.
“At the holiday tournament, we just started shooting and shooting. We’ve been hitting anywhere from six to 14 3s a game. When you’re hitting from deep like that, it’s a beatdown mentally on defenses. When we’re hitting shots, we’re tough.”
Adams Central struggled to defend the 3-pointer in its only loss of the year, which came to No. 10 Grand Island Central Catholic a week ago. The Crusaders hit 10-of-18 from deep.
The Patriots, though, have rebounded with a pair of comfortable wins in the conference tournament with hopes to accomplish a goal they felt was attainable a year ago as well. In 2022, AC was upset at home in the first round by Seward.
With their 54-37 win over Columbus Lakeview on Thursday, AC reached its first conference final since 2009 when it played in the LouPlatte Conference.
The Dukes lost last year’s final to Northwest.
“This was earmarked at the beginning of the season,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “To get to Saturday and play in a night game. We got there, and it’s time to go. Our girls are ready for the challenge.”