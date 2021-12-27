In a span of 10 days, the York Dukes girls basketball team will have played all three Hastings high schools.
“You know when you play any of those teams you’re going to get a battle,” said York coach Matt Kern.
After sweeping the Hastings schools a year ago, the Dukes are two-thirds of the way there this season. The third-ranked team in Class B snuck past both Hastings (46-45) and No. 5 Adams Central (33-29) last week.
Now, they’ll get a shot at Class C-1 No. 1 St. Cecilia in a holiday tournament hosted Wednesday and Thursday by Kearney Catholic.
“St. Cecilia is just so disciplined,” Kern said. “They run what they run to a T. Their spacing is always perfect, the cuts are always perfect. They do things that make other teams uncomfortable.”
The Hawkettes and Dukes, both 7-0, should provide a good matchup in what will be another top 10 battle between them.
Although separated by two classifications, the pair of girls basketball powers seem to bring out the best in each other.
The teams, who meet Wednesday for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff in Cope Coliseum, have split their two matchups across the last four years. York beat STC 37-33 in 2020 and the Hawkettes won a double overtime grinder 44-41 in 2017.
“They’ve got great talent,” Kern said of STC.
The war will be waged on the interior initially, and it will feature a pair of left-handed 6-footers: STC’s Addie Kirkegaard and York’s Anna Briggs, a transfer from Kansas who has been a welcome offensive sight and a defensive tower in the paint.
Beyond that, it’s a clash of college-bound guards: STC’s Bailey Kissinger (Nebraska-Kearney) and both Destiny Shepherd (Concordia) and Mattie Pohl (Doane).
It may well be a low-scoring contest similar to that of the result York squeezed out against Adams Central.
St. Cecilia has already had a pair of games where it has struggled to score the ball, including the season-opener against Columbus Scotus and later against No. 7 Sutton.
York’s three most recent games, including the two versus Hastings and AC, have been its lowest-scoring to this point in the season.
The winner (or loser) could potentially see C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic (5-1), which on Wednesday plays Amherst (5-2), on Thursday.
“I would love to be able to play both (St. Cecilia and Kearney Catholic),” Kern said.
So would St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt, whose team is off to a 7-0 start for the third time in the last four seasons.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Berndt said. “We’ve got a great test in Kearney and I’m excited for it.”
Tigers vying to poach pair of victories
Hastings, which has lost three straight games after its 2-0 start, has been up for the early-season challenge it scheduled.
Greg Mays elected to reluctantly oppose his old school scheduling mindset and pit his Tigers against some top-tier competition earlier rather than later this year.
He doesn’t believe he’ll regret it. Before the season began he noted it’d be good for his team win or lose, considering the power points to be gained from going against teams that are bound to win plenty of games.
He hopes his team is one of those, even as it sits 2-3 before the Scottsbluff holiday tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.
While it hasn’t paid dividends in the win column, HHS certainly held its own in two of its three defeats.
And the third — a 30-point loss to No. 1 Elkhorn North — well, it’s not entirely indicative of where the program, which is dealing with some health issues, stands.
“It’s hard for me to separate anything from our injury situation,” said Mays. “We’re kind of a MASH unit.”
The Tigers haven’t played with Charli Coil in the lineup — and may not with the severity of her injury, according to Mays.
Senior forward Maddie Hilgendorf has a cast for a broken hand, which Mays believes happened during the first half of the York game on Dec. 18. And senior guard KK Laux was hurt in the Tigers’ loss to Elkhorn North on Dec. 21.
“We’re piecing people together on the floor right now,” Mays said. “We have girls who haven’t played together yet.”
Despite the banged-up lineup, Mays feels good about where his team’s at.
All things considered. He has healthy senior and veteran McKinsey Long and second-year transfer Libby Landgren to thank for that with their consistent offensive efforts thus far.
The Tigers lost to York and Kearney Catholic, both top 10 opponents, by a combined four points.
“We won the game and we got their best punch,” Kern said of his team’s 46-45 win over Hastings. The Tigers shot 44% from the floor and made eight 3-pointers.
“I feel like their starting five is exceptionally good and can play with anybody. That’s a team that will be a tough out when it comes to district finals.”
Mays just hopes they don’t have to limp there. The next step at this juncture is going 2-0 at the holiday tournament against another pair of strong opponents.
“We kind of looked at our schedule and said if we can be 4-3 on New Year’s Day,” Mays said, “then we’re a contender for anything we’re up for.”
The Tigers first face Bennington (2-5) Tuesday afternoon. “Put their schedule up against ours... They’re a team that’s been in some big ball games so that’s going to be a good match,” Mays said.
Then, HHS gets the host Bearcats (7-1), ranked eighth in Class B. “They kind of think they can be a factor in Class B this year,” Mays said, “and they’ve kind of played like it so far.”
Patriots producing early on
Adams Central might be undefeated — with a win over No. 3 York — if not for a third quarter blitz by the Dukes that forced costly turnovers and put them in the driver’s seat.
“Just untimely turnovers hurt us in a low-scoring game like that,” said AC coach Evan Smith.
The Patriots, ranked fifth in Class B, and Dukes, both with plenty of big bodies, clashed all evening during that matchup.
It was 13-10 AC at halftime. The score tight, with even less room on the interior.
The Stroh sisters, Abby and Brianna, handled Briggs, York’s transfer post who only got loose during the third period.
“Those twins were a lot taller than last year,” said Kern.
The York coach said AC was noticeably long — from guards to posts — and the bench was just as deep as his.
“It’s a good basketball team and I know they’re well coached,” added Kern.
The dogfight ended 33-29 following a plethora of missed opportunities by the Patriots, especially late. But Smith was far from disappointed with the result, albeit preferring a win.
“We wanted to see where we were at against a really good basketball team,” Smith said. “We didn’t play very well offensively and we almost knock off the No. 3 team in the state.”
A little more offense, a few less turnovers, and the same rigid defense and maybe the script is flipped.
But those efforts are sure to win future games.
They’ll bode well, if produced, in the Boone Central tournament the Patriots (6-1) are taking part in Tuesday and Wednesday in Albion.
Adams Central opens with Boone Central (3-4) and will get either Alliance (2-4) or C-1 No. 9 Broken Bow (5-1) on Wednesday.
Even without senior guard Jess Babcock, who tore her ACL playing volleyball in September, the Patriots are off to a great start.
Their success still largely comes from the veterans on floor, including Libby Trausch, Rachel Goodon and Lauryn Scott. But contributions from a handful of youngsters — like Briley Nienhueser, Megyn Scott, Gracie Weichman — have been significant.
“We feel like we’re sitting really good,” Smith said. “We really like where we’re at both offensively and defensively, just need to continue to clean some things up and continue to battle.”