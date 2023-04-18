CLAY CENTER — Last week, Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton came up just short of winning his first tournament of the season. The Timberwolves’ top golfer lost a playoff against Lawrence-Nelson’s Toby Kotinek at the Bob Bohrer invite in Red Cloud.
Milton didn’t need to go to a playoff on Tuesday, when he outlasted Kotinek and the rest of the field at the Sandy Creek invite at Crooked Creek Country Club, claiming that first win of the season.
“Last week I got second in a playoff — I probably should have won. So, this feels good to win this one,” Milton said.
The Exter-Milligan standout tied for the lowest nine-hole score of the day, shooting a 36 on the front nine. He finished his day with a 39 on the back to turn in a tournament-best 75, beating second-place Jadyn Friesen of Sutton by two strokes.
Many of the golfers competing Tuesday commented on the pace the ball had on the greens at Crooked Creek, but Milton’s approach shots set up for more manageable putts.
“The greens were fast,” he said. “They were tough, but I just hit some good shots against the wind and put it close. I didn’t have to worry too much about putting.
“I was focused. I just felt good. I hit my driver well, so that just made everything else flow a little easier.”
Milton has earned a medal in just about every tournament he’s played in this season. The T’Wolves’ sophomore also improved his score at Crooked Creek by 21 strokes, after shooting a 96 in the SC invite as a freshman. Milton is hoping he can continue to improve and remain a constant threat at the top of the medal stand.
“I just have to keep playing well and keep trending upward,” he said.
Other than Milton, Friesen was the only to shoot under 40 in both nine-hole stretches. His teammate, Harrison Herndon, was right behind him with a 79 to give the Mustangs the silver and bronze medals.
Despite Sutton placing two in the top three, Lawrence Nelson edged out the Mustangs by two strokes to capture the team title, thanks in large part to three Raiders finishing in the top 12.
Coming off his victory in Red Cloud, Kotinek led L-N with a 79, which was the third-lowest score of the day, placing him in fourth after the tiebreaker. L-N teammate Krayton Kucera finished eighth with an 81, and Connor Janda was 12th after shooting an 87.
“We just now are kind of getting into the 18-hole meets; we had a few nine-holers to start the year,” said L-N head coach Jared Niederklein. “All of these guys kind of played varsity last year and made it to state, and their scores are still improving. So, that’s what we like to see, improvement.”
Bayln Bargen recorded a 96 for Lawrence-Nelson, while Wyatt Hajny carded a 101 to round out thee scoring. Bargen’s 96 was the final score counted towards the Raiders’ team total; his 16-stroke improvement from the front-nine to the back-nine was crucial to Lawrence-Nelson taking the team title.
“He had a pretty rough front nine, but he came back on the back nine, and we needed his score. It came down to two shots, so that kind of thing mattered,” Niederklein said of Bargen’s round.
Sandy Creek (357) finished third as a team and was led by fifth-place medalist Jake Dane, who shot a 79. Exeter-Milligan and Red Cloud rounded out the top five after totaling scores of 358 and 364, respectively.
Team results
1, Lawrence-Nelson 343; 2, Sutton 345; 3, Sandy Creek 357; 4, Exeter-Milligan 358; 5, Red Cloud 364; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull 375; 7, Fillmore Central 399; 8, Thayer Central 401; 9, Superior 405; 10, BDS 421; 11, Blue Hill 436; 12, Heartland Lutheran 487; 13, Centennial 530; 14, High Plains 562
Individual results
1, Carter Milton, Exeter-Milligan 75; 2, Jadyn Friesen, Sutton 77; 3, Harrison Herndon, Sutton 79; 4, Toby Kotinek, Lawrence-Nelson 79; 5, Jake Dane, Sandy Creek 79; 6, Jedric Dankenbring, Thayer Central 80; 7, Jett Hollister, Doniphan-Trumbull 81; 8, Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson 81; 9, Alex Hirschfeld, Centennial 82; 10, Colton Butler, Superior 83; 11, Ben Ely, Red Cloud 85; 12, Connor Janda, Lawrence-Nelson 87; 13, AJ Wusk, Fillmore Central 88; 14, Sam Ehlers, Centennial 88; 15, Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan-Trumbull 88
BDS results
Carson Loos 101; Jacob Beavers 96; Lathen Stanek 117; Levi Kamler 108; Gatlin Hinrichs 116
Blue Hill results
Krae Ockinga 103; Eli Karr 103; Ethan Timm 118; Tobi Zabransky 112; Jake Bonifas 133
Doniphan-Trumbull results
Hayden Dzingle 88; Camdyn Beirow 110; Jett Hollister 81; Parker Volk 96; Zac Burkey 114
Exeter-Milligan results
Carter Milton 75; Aidan Vavra 92; Mikey Bartu 101; Draven Payne 95; Andrew Vavra 96
Fillmore Central results
AJ Wusk 88; Carson Asche 105; Roman Gaston 121; Wyatt Rayburn 104; Hunter Lukes 102
Lawrence-Nelson results
Toby Kotinek 79; Krayton Kucera 81; Bayln Bargen 96; Connor Janda 87; Wyatt Hajny 101
Red Cloud results
Ben Ely 85; Brooks Armstrong 91; Gage Ely 97; Hugo Basco 101; Malaki Horne 91
Sandy Creek results
Jake Dane 79; Connor Rempe 98; Logan Sanders 88; Garrett Fisher 92; Mason Hinrichs 113
Superior results
Colton Butler 83; Carsyn Koenig 115; Ashton Grassman 95; Aaron Grassman 125; Cooper Ehlers 112
Sutton results
Jadyn Friesen 77; Harrison Herndon 79; Aidan jones 89; Greyson Stengel 109; David Fonseca 100
Thayer Central results
Jedric Dankenbring 80; Drew Cunningham 103; Lukas Kroll 115; Tegon Hergott 103; Braxton Dankenbring 128