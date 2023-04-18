p04-19-23SCRgolfMiltonEXM.jpg
Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton hits onto the seventh green during the Sandy Creek Invite Tuesday at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

CLAY CENTER — Last week, Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton came up just short of winning his first tournament of the season. The Timberwolves’ top golfer lost a playoff against Lawrence-Nelson’s Toby Kotinek at the Bob Bohrer invite in Red Cloud.

Milton didn’t need to go to a playoff on Tuesday, when he outlasted Kotinek and the rest of the field at the Sandy Creek invite at Crooked Creek Country Club, claiming that first win of the season.

Lawrence-Nelson’s Toby Kotinek watches his putt on the seventh green during the Sandy Creek Invite Tuesday at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.
Sutton’s Jadyn Friesen chips onto the seventh green during the Sandy Creek Invite Tuesday at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.
Thayer Central’s Jedric Dankenbring watches his drive off the fifth tee during the Sandy Creek Invite Tuesday at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.
Sandy Creek’s Jake Dane putts on the fourth green during the Sandy Creek Invite Tuesday at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center.

