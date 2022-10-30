w11-01-21BDSvbShelton15.jpg
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Hannah Miller

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

SHICKLEY — It'll be six years in a row the Eagles of Burning-Davenport/Shickley (26-5) end their season at the state tournament in Lincoln.

In Saturday's Class D-1, District 4 final the BDS Eagles won in commanding fashion over the Johnson-Brock Eagles to punch their ticket to state. BDS swept the Johnson-Brock 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 in Shickley.

