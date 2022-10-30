SHICKLEY — It'll be six years in a row the Eagles of Burning-Davenport/Shickley (26-5) end their season at the state tournament in Lincoln.
In Saturday's Class D-1, District 4 final the BDS Eagles won in commanding fashion over the Johnson-Brock Eagles to punch their ticket to state. BDS swept the Johnson-Brock 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 in Shickley.
“The girls stepped it up. We have so much leadership on this team and the girls know that it’s go time,” said the BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “This is probably the best match we’ve played all season.”
BDS came out ready to play and made statement from the first point scored on a monster kill by junior Cloey Carlson. That was followed by back-to-back blocks from senior JessaLynn Hudson, a kill and block from sophomore Hayley Sliva and a pair of kills from senior Malory Dickson.
Even Ashley Schlegel, the senior libero for the BDS Eagles, got a kill on a back row attack as they built an 11-3 lead in set one. Carlson added three more kills and a block, giving the Eagles a 20-6 advantage. Hudson pounded a kill late in the set, as did sophomore Campbell Bohling, giving BDS a 25-12 first set victory.
“We have so many threats at the net and so many girls that can put it away. It’s exciting to watch, and when we play like we did today I think we’re pretty intimidating,” Alfs said.
The Eagles of BDS had the momentum on their side to start set two, building a 3-0 lead on three straight Johnson-Brock errors. BDS took a 17-7 lead behind the net play of Bohling, who had three kills, and senior Hannah Miller added an ace serve midway through the set.
Johnson-Brock got an ace from sophomore Kolbi Davis and a block from junior Natalie Knippelmeyer to cut the lead to eight points. Sliva connected with Hudson for two late kills, and one from Dickson gave BDS a 25-19 win.
BDS dominated set three, getting ace serves from Sliva, Dickson, Bohling and Schlegel as it built a 19-9 lead. Late in the set, senior Hallie Hoins made a pass to Miller for a kill by Sliva and senior Sam Enghauser got a big dig that led to a kill from Hudson with the assist going to Sliva. BDS won set three 25-10.
“It’s exciting to win this way because it lets them know they have to potential to play with everyone. Everything just clicked; we served well, we passed well, we had great blocks we attacked well and played great defense,” said Alfs.
“I’m just super proud of all of the players today. We got the girls up this morning and moved around, they went and had lunch together, and we did some team bonding activities before the game. It’s just been a great day!”
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will face Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 3 p.m. in the opening round Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.