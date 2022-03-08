LINCOLN — The running joke on the Eagles' bench was playing out.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's deficit to Archbishop Bergan had reached its apex.
Down 15 points with a minute to go in the third quarter. Go time.
It wasn't quite the 24 points the Eagles overcame in their district final, but it felt like it.
JessaLynn Hudson, who finished tied for the game-high 11 points, finally got the Eagles on the board in the second half.
Then, Taylor Sliva nailed a pair of free throws to end the third.
Hudson scored twice in 30 seconds to open the fourth and Sliva, who tallied seven points, converted a four-point possession when she missed her second free throw and drilled a 3-pointer on Hudson's offensive rebound.
Five-point game. Momentum favoring the Eagles.
Bergan, which had led for all but the first minute, was on the ropes.
The Knights' timeout muted all that chatter.
An offensive rebound by Claire Mlnarik earned her a pair of free throws, which she made to kick-start a 9-0 Bergan run that all but sealed its 47-33 victory Tuesday morning at Lincoln Southwest.
The win advanced the Knights into their fourth straight Class D-1 semifinal. BDS fell short of that mark for the third straight of its five consecutive trips to Lincoln.
"We just couldn't get over that hump," BDS coach Shana Gerberding said.
The Eagles (23-5) got about all they wanted — except for made shots.
They finished 6-for-30 on two-point attempts, many within a foot or two of the cylinder.
"Some games you have that where baskets are harder to come by," Gerberding said. "We missed a ton of good looks. We had the shots we wanted and just couldn't make them fall. But that doesn't take away anything from what these kids have done."
Hudson, whose size slightly overmatched Bergan's 6-foot Paige Frickenstein, made only one of her first nine shots from the low post and finished 4-for-13.
Hanna Kadel had the only other two two-pointers for BDS as part of her nine-point spark off the bench.
"We rely on her for bringing energy," Gerberding said of Kadel. "She does a good job of seeing what happens during the game and gets out there and takes care of business."
The Knights (19-6) had the business-like response to BDS scoring the opening bucket. They stretched 18 points across the next eight minutes for a 12-point edge.
Behind Kadel, the Eagles ended the half on a 9-5 run to pull within eight.
Ashley Schlegel hit a 3-pointer in that as part of her six-point effort.
Bergan scored the first seven points in the second half, which took seven full minutes. BDS was 0-for-9 in the frame before Hudson's bucket with 45 seconds left.
Foul trouble kept the Knights initially from pulling away. Frickenstein fouled out early in the fourth and grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring nine points.
Two other Bergan players toted four fouls around.
It caused coach Nate Pribnow to wheel in more bodies than normal, but all worked out for the 2019 D-1 champions.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik tied Hudson's 11 points to lead seven Bergan scorers.
Rebecca Baker tallied eight points, six coming on back-to-back 3-pointers that opened the second quarter.
Summer Bojanski's and-one with 4:05 left rebuilt the Knights' lead to 10. She and Adisyn Mendik each chipped in six points.
Bergan bagged the game by making 11-of-14 free throws in the fourth after a 3-of-10 start at the charity stripe.
BDS (23-5)...............6 9 4 14 — 33
AB (19-6)..............10 13 7 17 — 47
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (33)
Mariah Sliva 0-4 0-1 0, Ashley Schlegel 2-6 0-0 6, Taylor Sliva 1-7 4-6 7, Hannah Miller 0-7 0-2 0, JessaLynn Hudson 4-13 3-8 11, Hanna Kadel 3-6 2-2 9, Malory Dickson 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Sliva 0-1 0-1 0, Hallie Hoins 0-0 0-0 0, Kinzley Bohling 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Oltmans 0-0 0-0 0, Lynley Swartzendruber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-46 9-20 33.
Archbishop Bergan (47)
Summer Bojanski 1-5 4-5 6, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 4-9 3-4 11, Rebecca Baker 2-9 2-5 8, Paige Frickenstein 4-7 1-2 9, Carlee Hapke 1-2 0-0 3, Adisyn Mendik 2-8 2-2 6, Adler Gilfry 0-3 0-0 0, Claire Mlnarik 1-2 2-6 4. Totals: 14-45 14-24 47.
Three-point goals: BDS 4-16 (M. Sliva 0-1, Schlegel 2-6, T. Sliva 1-3, Miller 0-4, Kadel 1-1, Swartzendruber 0-1). AB 3-16 (Bojanski 0-3, Baker 2-5, Hapke 1-1, Mendik 0-5, Gilfry 0-2). Rebounds: BDS 39-15 (Hudson 11-6); AB 40-10 (Frickenstein 10-4). Turnovers: BDS 9; AB 6.