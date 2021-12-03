DAVENPORT — The Eagles of Bruning Davenport-Shickley won a double header in their home opener against the Hampton Hawks Friday night.
The boys squeaked out a 36-30 win and in the girls game the Eagles won 61-26 while forcing 35 turnovers and receiving contributions from 11 scorers.
The Lady Eagles used a tough full court defense to force 13 turnovers in the opening quarter. Despite only shooting 27% from the free throw line, BDS had a 23-4 lead after the first eight minutes and had nine different girls score in the frame.
“We know our depth is going to be vital this season and we saw some really good things tonight,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “We have a lot of girls that have played a lot of basketball, so we are able to sub and not lose a step.”
Senior Zaya Stuart made a pair of free throws to start the second quarter for the Hawks, but the Eagles put together a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 23-6.
The Hawks then found some momentum on offense, ending the half on a 9-2 run.
The Eagles forced five turnovers in the first six possessions of the second half to build a 47-15 lead. Junior Ashley Schlegel had six points early in the third quarter and senior Mariah Sliva added a trey.
The Hawks lone basket came with 1:31 left in the quarter on a bucket from sophomore Shae Kingery.
Turnovers continued to plague the Hawks, and with the Eagles balanced attack in the fourth quarter, the home team walkedd away with a 61-26 victory.
“I liked how we came out and were aggressive in our press and got some good things in transition,” Gerberding said. “This is a very unselfish group of girls, so it was no surprise we had that many kids score for us tonight. Games like this are fun when we can get everyone involved.”
There were three Eagles in double figures; Hanna Kadel, Hannah Miller and Schlegel all finished with 10 points. Stuart led the way for the Hawks with six points.
Hampton..................4 11 2 9 — 26
BDS......................23 13 17 8 — 61
Hampton (26)
Lillian Dose 3, Gavin Gilmore 3, Kalei Joseph 3, Shae Kingery 2, Nevaeh Lukassen 2, Taylor Majerus 5, Kylie Mersch 2, Zaya Stuart 6.
BDS (61)
Campbell Bohling 2, Kinzley Bohling 2, Malory Dickson 6, Hallie Hoins 1, JessaLynn Hudson 9, Hanna Kadel 10, Hannah Miller 10, Ashley Schlegel 10, Hayley Sliva 4, Mariah Sliva 5, Taylor Sliva 2.
Boys: BDS 36, Hampton 30
DAVENPORT — After a slow start, the Eagles finished on an 8-2 run, including two late three-point field goals from juniors Zach and Cameron Hoins to give them an 11-3 first quarter lead.
The Eagles took a 16-5 lead early in the second quarter from a pair of baskets from sophomore Tanner Bolte and a free throw from sophomore Seth Stengel. But the Hawks outscored the Eagles 7-2 to end the half, narrowing the gap to six points to make it 18-12 in favor of the Eagles.
The Hawks scored on the opening possession of the second half on a shot from sophomore Brayden Dose. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 29-14 lead.
Hampton answered with the last four points of the quarter on back to back baskets, but the Eagles held a 29-18 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Dose hit a pair of early treys as the Hawks mounted a comeback. With 2:08 left in the game, the Hawks forced three straight turnovers to make it 34-30 in favor of the Eagles.
“It was good to see them finish the game and stay composed down the stretch,” said Eagles head coach Dan Boshart. “I told Cam Hoins in the locker room that his free throws are what sealed it for us and I told him in that last time out that (he’s) our guy and we need the ball in (his) hands, and he delivered.”
It was free throws that won the game and the Eagles made just enough.
The Hawks went ice cold going 0-for-10 in the final quarter.
Cameron Hoins was 2-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final seconds of the game to give the Eagles a 36-30 victory.
“We found a way to win and played together and that’s what I’m the most proud of,” Boshart said.
“We’re a young team right now, we have a lot of guys out with injury, but what a great opportunity for these young guys to develop and grow their experience. They are a hard-working and athletic group of kids that will just keep getting better every day.”
Dose led all scorers with 16 points. Cameron Hoins finished with 13 and Bolte added eight.
Hampton..................3 9 6 12 — 30
BDS.......................11 7 11 7 — 36
Hampton (30)
Eli Arndt 3, Brayden Dose 16, Justin Gyhra 1, Evan Pankoke 2, Drake Schafer 6, Tyson Wolinski 2.
BDS (36)
Tanner Bolte 6, Cameron Hoins 13, Zach Hoins 5, Jaron Norder 6, Seth Stengel 4.