DAVENPORT — Tuesday was business as usual for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in its subdistrict opener.
The Eagles, who are hosting the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 tournament, handled Heartland 60-29 to reach the finals on Thursday.
“We played hard tonight and through some adversity, but we will need to clean some things up the rest of the way. I’m pleased with our effort,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding.
Eagles senior JessaLynn Hudson opened the game with her only field goal of the night, then fellow senior Hannah Miller splashed a trey.
The Huskies answered with a triple of their own from senior Felicity Johnson and tied the game at five. But BDS senior Ashley Schlegel sparked a 12-1 run with a 3-point field goal.
Senior Hallie Hoins scored five points in the run to go along with two rebounds and a steal as the Eagles took a 17-6 lead after the first quarter.
“We had kind of a slow start, but once we settled we found our shots and played solid defense,” said Gerberding.
The Huskies started quarter two with a pair of buckets from senior Riley Goertzen. Schlegel and Miller each hit another trey as the Eagles extended their lead 23-10.
Junior Hanna Kadel scored late in the quarter for the Eagles and Hoins back-to-back baskets. The Eagles held the Huskies to just two points, both from the free throw line, in the final seven minutes of the second quarter to build a 29-12 halftime lead.
Miller swished in a trey and senior Malory Dickson made a three-point play the hard way to make it a 42-21 game in the third.
Dickson scored four more points for the Eagles and Schlegel made a shot from beyond the arc with two seconds lift, giving the home team a 49-21 lead heading to the fourth.
Kadel scored five points in the final quarter for the Eagles and Dickson added four to ensure the easy victory.
The Eagles held the Huskies to just 10-for-38 shooting and had seven players score in the win. Dickson led the way with 13 points with Miller and Hoins each adding 11. Schlegel scored nine and Kadel added eight.
“it’s always good when we have seven and eight people score,” Gerberding said. “We do share the ball really well and they are always looking for the next girl and the next open shot.”
Heartland..............6 6 9 8 — 29
BDS...............17 12 20 11 — 60
Heartland (29)
Allie Boehr 1-3 2-4 4, Lilly Carr 3-5 2-2 8, Riley Goertzen 4-9 1-4 9, Felicity Johnson 1-13 3-6 6, Madelyn Maltsberger 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Mierau 1-4 0-0 2, Emersyn Oswald 0-3 0-0 0.
BDS (60)
Malory Dickson 6-9 1-2 13, Hallie Hoins 5-7 0-0 11, JessaLynn Hudson 1-7 0-0 2, Hanna Kadel 3-7 2-3 8, Hannah Miller 4-8 3-6 11, Ashley Schlegel 3-11 0-0 9, Hayley Sliva 2-4 2-3 6.
Three-point field goals: Heartland 1-8 (Johnson 1-7, Oswald 0-1) BDS 7-17 (Hoins 1-1, Kadel 0-2, Miller 3-6, Schlegel 3-8)
Deshler 36, Sandy Creek 23
Deshler held Sandy Creek to just two first-half points, but the Cougars responded in the third quarter and outscored the Dragons 18-4 to make it a nine-point game going into the final quarter.
The Dragons went 5-for-12 from the free throw line down the stretch to win 36-23 and advance to the subdistrict final, which will be Thursday in Davenport.
“I was really proud of the way we played in the first half and loved our defense for three quarters,” said Dragons head coach Todd Voss. “Holding a team to just two points in a half is excellent, but we knew Sandy Creek was going to fight and they did in their quarter.”
The Cougars got seven points in the third quarter from freshman Emma Fisher and six from sophomore Ryleigh Skalka. The Cougars also forced five turnovers as they cut the halftime lead from 23 to just nine points.
“At halftime we pretty much told the girls that this wasn’t the same team we saw in the previous three games,” said Cougars head coach Jared Blackwell. “We quit pushing the ball, we quit attacking the offensive glass. We basically went away from everything we’ve been teaching them all year. So when you resort back to the old ways it’s not going to be good.
"However, I think the girls answered the call. Deshler just made a couple of shots right when we were starting to make a run and they just took the air out of our sails.”
Junior Allie Vieselmeyer scored the only basket of the final quarter with 5:58 to play to make it a 31-20 score in favor of the Dragons. The Dragons had the advantage on the offensive glass, getting three in one possession and finishing 5-for-12 from the charity stripe to win 36-23.
“There’s positives to take away for sure but you can’t only score two points in the first half and expect to win,” Blackwell said. “It was 25-2 after the first half and then we won the second half 21-11. You can sit there and wonder all you want but the moral of the story is you have to come out right away and Deshler did and we didn’t.”
“You have to give Sandy Creek credit, you look at their record and they have just improved a lot over the course of the year, and we knew that we had to play them hard the whole game,” said Voss. The girls did a great job we just didn’t come out strong to start the second half.”
Sandy Creek.............2 0 18 3 — 23
Deshler...................13 12 4 7 — 36
Sandy Creek (23)
Paige Biltoft 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Bohlen 1-3 0-0 2, Sophie Dane 1-3 1-2 3, Emma Fisher 3-8 3-6 9, Teagan Jarosik 0-6 0-0 0, Karys Lipovsky 1-2 0-0 3, Ella Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Aisley Schliep 0-3 0-0 0, Ryleigh Skalka 2-11 1-4 6.
Deshler (36)
Stormi Capek 2-3 1-4 5, Molley Drohman 1-1 0-0 2, Mallory Kleen 0-3 1-2 1, Jacilyne Peterson 3-7 2-6 8, Brooke Sasse 2-4 1-2 5, Tierra Schardt 1-5 1-2 4, Taylor Sieber 1-1 0-1 2, Allie Vieselmeyer 4-6 1-2 9.
Three-point field goals: Sandy Creek 2-12 (Biltoft 0-1, Dane 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Lipovsky 1-1, Schliep 0-2, Skalka 1-4) Deshler 1-8 (Kleen 0-3, Schardt 1-4, Vieselmeyer 0-1).