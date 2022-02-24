Wood River’s plan to beat Adams Central at its own game worked Thursday night.
Eagle coach Connor Beranek knew the first quarter was often the Patriots’ best quarter, so he challenged his team to “take it to them right out of the gate.”
The Eagles turned a 19-4 first-quarter lead into a 56-44 win in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final and will take a 20-6 record to Monday's district final at No. 5 Omaha Concordia. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.
It’ll be Wood River’s shot for a first state tournament appearance since 2006.
Adams Central coach Zac Foster agreed that the first quarter told the story of the game.
“The first eight minutes, they were absolutely the aggressor and we didn’t start well. We didn’t execute our defensive plan well and give them credit. They made the shots we gave them,” Foster said. “It put us behind the eight ball.”
The Eagles definitely made their shots in the opener — they hit 6-of-8 from the field and were 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. Sophomore Joshua Luehr canned three treys and Aiden Graves added another in the quarter. Meanwhile, AC hit only 2 of 10 in the quarter.
“It didn’t really matter who did the scoring, I just wanted us to have the better first quarter,” Beranek said. “We did and that was huge for us.”
Wood River also executed its defensive plan — at least in the first half — of shutting down AC’s Paul Fago. The 6-foot-5 senior was often double-teamed and was held scoreless on only three shot attempts in the first half.
“We wanted to keep (Fago) in check as long as we could,” Beranek said. “Once he hit his first shot, he did some damage, but we expected some of that. We just couldn’t let him do that the whole game.”
Sophomore Jayden Teichmeier, who finished the night with a team-high 13 points, did his best to keep the Patriots in the game, with nine first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting. The rest of the team combined for 1-of-17 from the field — many of those shots in the paint.
Fago scored 12 points — all in the second half.
The Eagle shooting game cooled off after the first quarter, but they still hit 18-of-35 of their shots from the field, including 7-of-12 treys.
The Patriots used aggressive defense to outscore Wood River 20-16 in the fourth quarter, and even managed to pull within seven twice in the final two minutes of the game, but the Eagles hit 10 fourth-quarter free throws to earn the win.
“There was no give-up in these guys,” Foster said. “These guys didn’t want their season to end. We just couldn’t get closer than seven down the stretch.”
Wood River had three players in double figures, paced by Easton Graves, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. The senior hit 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 3-pointers.
Caleb Paulk added 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Luehr had 11 points.
Decker Shestak had 10 rebounds for the Patriots, who finish their season 12-14.
AC..................4 7 8 20 — 44
WR..............19 5 14 16 — 56
Adams Central (44)
Dierks 2-7 0-0 6, Eckhardt 2-11 0-1 5, Fago 4-13 4-7 12, Shestak 0-2 2-2 2, Teichmeier 6-9 0-0 13, Trausch 2-7 1-1 5, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, McIntyre 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-51 8-13 44.
Wood River (56)
A. Graves 2-3 0-0 5, Paulk 5-11 5-8 15, Stewart 1-4 5-9 8, E. Graves 6-9 3-3 17, Luehr 4-8 0-2 11. Totals 18-35 13-22 56.
3-point goals — AC 4-17 (Dierks 2-4, Eckhardt, 1-5, Fago 0-4, Teichmeier 1-1, Trausch 0-3, WR 7-12 (AGraves 1-2, Stewart 1-2, EGraves 2-4, Luehr 3-5). Rebounds — AC 27 (Shestak 10), WR 30 (Paulk 10). Total fouls — AC 20, WR 13. Turnovers — AC 9, WR 12.