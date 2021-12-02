After a successful 2020-2021 season, the Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley look to carry on the tradition through postseason play.
The Eagles finished last season in the first round of the state tournament with an 18-8 record. They have been to the state tournament four years in a row and they have their sights on it again this season.
“The state tournament is always one of our goals,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “This is a really competitive group of girls and also a group that has worked hard to have success in all sports so we have high expectations for this year.”
Gerberding, who is in her 11th season with the Eagles, only returns two starters from last years squad but their depth is what will give them the success they are hoping to have.
“We only have two starters returning but we have a lot of girls with varsity experience and a high basketball IQ,” said Gerberding. “Our depth will be our strength and will give us the ability to play at a fast tempo.”
Returning starters for the Eagles are 6-foot-3 junior JessaLynn Hudson, who averaged a double-double for the Eagles a season ago with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Taylor Sliva also returns to the starting line up for the Eagles. She plays the post and guard positions for the Eagles.
The bench is composed of senior Mariah Sliva; juniors Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel, Malory Dickson, Hallie Hoins; and sophomore Hanna Kadel. All have varsity experience and will see significant playing time for the Eagles.
“The Sliva twins have played in the state tournament every year of high school in both volleyball and basketball and will provide us great leadership this season,” Gerberding said. “Our junior class has played a lot of basketball and will also need to step up into the leadership roles for us this season.”
With the depth the Eagles hope to use a balanced attack both in the post and on the perimeter to be effective.
“At 6-3, Hudson will get a lot of attention and we have really worked on establishing an inside-outside game to be a well rounded team,” said Gerberding. “Another advantage of our depth is our ability to have competitive practices every day and after a week of practice I’m pleased with everyone’s work and competitiveness to get better every day.”
Schedule
Dec. — 3 Hampton; 4 @ East Butler; 10 @ Dorchester; 11 @ Lawrence-Nelson; 14 @ Sutton; 17 @ Cross County; 20-28 Runza Holiday Basketball Tournament Central City/BDS/Cozad/Mead/Milford/Superior;
Jan. — 4 @ Nebraska Lutheran; 7 Giltner; 10-15 MUDECAS Conference Tournament Beatrice; 18 McCool Junction; 20 @ Exeter-Milligan; 22-28 Crossroads Conference Tournament York Auditorium/York High School;
Feb. — 1 @ Osceola; 4 Shelby-Rising City; 8 Meridian; 11 High Plains Community