LINCOLN — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley responded just how one would expect a state tournament regular to after losing in the first round for the first time last season.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (27-5) won their Class D-1 quarterfinal match this season. It came via their sixth five-setter in 20 state tournament matches all-time.
BDS defeated No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7 Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Eagles went back-and-forth with the Mustangs, played overtime twice, but still came out on top.
"I really felt like today we played really hard for the first 15 or 16 points and then we'd let them back in," said BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs, whose team survived back-to-back five setters in 2019 en route to a five-set win in the D-2 championship match.
"So I knew going into the fifth set, that pretty much gave us an upper advantage. The girls came out, knew there was no tomorrow, played with their heart and finally finished."
The finish — a 6-0 run served by libero Ashley Schlegel — might not have been predicted based on the first 1 1/2 sets. The teams traded points up to that point with neither sustaining a run of more than four points.
Then the match blew open. Points leaked left and right in the scoring column. S-E-M pieced a 5-1 run together in the second set for a 17-12 lead and things hit a boiling point on the BDS side of the floor.
Alfs had called a timeout with her team trailing 14-11, but coming out of it BDS was aced and then whistled out of rotation.
A kill by Cloey Carlson put the Eagles in order. It kicked off a 13-2 set-ending run highlighted by five kills from Jess Hudson, who finished with the match-high 27.
The stretch carried over into the third as BDS pulled out to a 13-3 advantage riding all the momentum and the service of Campbell Bohling, Carlson, Hayley Sliva and Hudson.
"I think we just kind of quit attacking there for a little bit," Alfs said of the lead-up to the extended run. "I told the girls if they're going to win down here at the state tournament, they have to attack the ball. You're going to get blocked every know and then, but you have to utilize the block and power through.
"Quit giving them the ball, and quit playing defense."
S-E-M went back on the offensive late in the third, rallying back from down 10 to trailing by one at 24-23. But Carlson found the floor to give BDS a 2-1 set advantage.
The story was much the same in the fourth. BDS went ahead 10-4 thanks to a 6-0 run served by Schlegel and anchored by two deflating blocks and a kill by Malory Dickson.
"We had a good block today," Alfs said. "It felt like time after time we were getting some big ones and in key moments, too."
The Mustangs, playing in their first state tournament game since 2006, never fully went away. Jenna Claflin served five points (two aces) of an 8-1 run that put S-E-M on top 17-16. Then a Mikah O'Neill ace capped an mistake-filled stretch by the Eagles that made it 21-19 Mustangs.
BDS faced set point on a block by Taryn Arbuthnot before a kill by Carlson and an ace by Campbell Bohlin tied the set at 24. The teams traded points before O'Neill and Claflin teamed up on a block and an error by the Eagles pushed the match to the fifth.
Two key serving runs put BDS in charge and moving on. Hudson broke a 4-4 tie with five straight service points during the race to 15. Her run ended with her only ace of the match.
After the Mustangs pieced together three in a row on consecutive kills by Arbuthnot, Dickson and Kinzley Bohling notched back-to-back kills for an 11-7 edge.
Three S-E-M errors and an ace by Schlegel sent the 1981 state champion Mustangs back to Sumner.
"Our girls never seem to get super nervous," Alfs said. "They've been in some big situations and we have a big group of seniors who maintain that intensity in the pressure situations that they have. They knew it was time to step it up.
"You could kind of see in the huddle... We needed to get out there and perform; pass the ball so we could get on the attack."
O'Neill paced S-E-M with 19 kills, 20 digs, an ace, a block and a block assist. Arbuthnot added 17 kills and three solo blocks for the Mustangs.
Dickson finished with a match-high six blocks to go with nine kills. Campbell Bohling recorded 27 digs and Carlson had 11 kills, an ace and three blocks for the Eagles, who advance to face top-seeded Norfolk Catholic Friday at 9 a.m.
"They're solid," Alfs said of the Knights (29-4) "They do a lot of things really well. I think it'll be fun if we can get our block up against them... When you get to Lincoln, it's anyone's ball game."
S-E-M (27-6)............27 19 23 27 7
BDS (27-5)...............25 25 25 25 15
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (kills-aces-blocks)
Taryn Arbuthnot 2-0-0, Jenna Claflin 5-2-1 1/2, Mikah O'Neill 19-1-1 1/2, Cayleigh Jackson 3-0-0, Dani Claflin 0-0-0, Allie Rohde 0-0-0, Katelynn Reiter 0-0-0, Jaycelyn Hoos 3-3-0. Totals: 32-6-3.
Assists—Hoos 16, Reiter 20.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (kills-aces-blocks)
Cloey Carlson 8-1-3, Campbell Bohling 7-0-0, Jess Hudson 27-1-1, Malory Dickson 9-1-6, Kinzley Bohling 7-0-1, Samantha Enghauser 0-0-0, Hallie Hoins 0-0-0, Ashley Schlegel 1-2-0, Hannah Miller 0-0-0, Hayley Sliva 6-1-1. Totals: 65-6-12.
Assists—Sliva 41, Miller 17.