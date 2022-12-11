NELSON — If turnovers counted as points, it would have been a high-scoring first quarter Saturday afternoon in Nelson.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Lawrence-Nelson combined for nine turnovers in the first eight minutes of the game. They had just 15 total points in that span.
The Eagles (3-0) had a slight 7-5 until junior Hanna Kadel hit half court shot at the buzzer to give them a 10-5 lead.
Then senior JessaLynn Hudson got a pair of early baskets inside the paint, followed by a trey from sophomore Hayley Sliva and two more from Kadel as the Eagles extended their lead 24-10 heading into halftime.
“We always try to establish our inside game right away. We have a group of solid post players and we know if we can get the ball in early that will open up the perimeter for our shooters,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding, whose team rode that inside presence to a 51-25 win over the Raiders.
The preseason Class D-1 No. 5 Eagles further established their presence in the paint in the third quarter, getting two early baskets from senior post Malory Dickson and three from Hudson on assists from Dickson.
“Our posts do a really good job of looking for each other and they are all so unselfish, and tonight they all did a great job of that,” Gerberding said.
The Eagles held the the Raiders to just four points in the third quarter all from the free throw line as they took a 38-14 lead.
The Raiders got an early basket from senior Katelyn Mazour and two free throws from sophomore Kara Menke. But the Raiders couldn’t stop the Eagles from the perimeter in the final quarter. Hudson, Sliva and Kadel all nailed treys for the Eagles to give them a 51-25 win.
“We really have six to seven girls who can shoot from the perimeter, and when they catch ready to shoot they can be pretty consistent from the outside,” said Gerberding. “I’m just really proud of the effort tonight. I thought we played pretty good defense all around and offensively we were able to get into a nice rhythm.”
Despite the loss, Raiders head coach Andy Peterson was pleased with his team's effort.
“I thought we fought to the end and played hard, we just couldn’t get any shots to fall. But that’s credited to BDS’ defense, they close out really well and they have a big presence inside,” Peterson said. “Our goal was to slow them down a little bit and spread them and it worked for a while, but we just have to be more consistent throughout the game.”
Hudson lead all scorers with 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kadel finished with 14 points and Dickson added seven for the Eagles.
BDS (3-0)................10 14 14 13 — 51
L-N (1-2)......................5 5 4 11 — 25
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (51)
Malory Dickson 3-6 1-2 7, Hallie Hoins 1-6 0-0 2, JessaLynn Hudson 8-16 0-1 17, Hanna Kadel 5-10 0-0 14, Hannah Miller 2-8 1-2 5, Ashely Schlegel 0-4 0-0 0, Hayley Sliva 2-3 0-0 6.
Sydney Biltoft 0-0 1-3 1, Katelyn Mazour 1-9 3-8 5, Kara Menke 3-17 3-3 9, Hanna Skinner 1-3 0-2 2, Jessica Sole 0-5 2-6 2, Emily Troudt 0-2 4-6 4.
Three-point goals—BDS 7-18 (Hudson 1-1, Kadel 4-8, Miller 0-4, Schlegel 0-3, Sliva 2-2) Lawrence-Nelson 0-7 (Mazour 0-5, Sole 0-2).