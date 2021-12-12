NELSON — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley got a pair of wins against the Raiders of Lawrence-Nelson Saturday. Both Eagles teams are now 4-0 on the season after winning in dominating fashion against the Raiders.
In the girls game the Eagles, with their balanced offense BDS won 44-29 with seven girls scoring in the win.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead to open the game, getting five points from senior Taylor Sliva.
Despite a barrage of turnovers in the second quarter for the Eagles, they held the Raiders to just one point as they extended their lead to 26-13 at halftime.
“We always talk about how we should never have a bad defensive game and always have max effort on defense and rebounding and I think that was really evident tonight,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “We went on long stretches (Saturday) where the ball wasn’t falling so it was nice that our defense can step up and make plays when we aren’t scoring."
The Eagles continued with their defensive intensity in the second half, forcing nine turnovers in the second half to win 44-29.
“This is such an unselfish group so it’s no surprise that every night we have a bunch of kids scoring,” Gerberding said. “They look for the easy basket and love to see each other score before themselves.”
Sophomore Hanna Kadel led all scorers with 16 points for the Eagles with junior Hannah Miller adding eight and Sliva finishing with seven.
Claire Himmelberg and Emily Troudt each had seven points for the Raiders.
“We always dig ourselves in a hole to start the game and can’t shoot ourselves out of it,” said Raiders head coach Andy Peterson. “We had too many mental errors and turnovers tonight, just a lot of little things add up. The girls worked hard and we did a good job on our press it just didn’t workout for us tonight.”
BBD.................15 11 11 7 — 44
L-N....................12 1 5 11 — 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (44)
Malory Dickson 4, Hanna Kadel 16,Hannah Miller 8, Ashley Schlegel 2, Hayley Sliva 2, Mariah Sliva 5, Taylor Sliva 7.
Lawrence-Nelson (29)
Sydney Biltoft 3,Emma Epley 5, Aleah Heikkinen 2Claire Himmelberg 7, Elsa Jorgensen 3, Kara Menke 2, Emily Troudt 7.
Boys: BDS 47, Lawrence-Nelson 25
NELSON — Eli Noel scored the first eight points of the game and also grabbed four straight defensive rebounds for the Eagles setting the tone early. Noel finished with a double-double of 20 points and 16 boards to pace BDS to its 47-25 victory.
The Eagles had a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, limiting the Raiders to just nine shots.
“These guys did exactly what we asked of them tonight,” said Eagles head coach Dan Boshart. “We had a game plan and we knew we had to shut down Kucera and Menke and from the get go and our guys did an awesome job of that. It was a great team win, everyone did their part.”
The Eagles scored 15 points in the second quarter as they extended their lead to 29-13 by halftime as freshman Eli Weber hit a put-back at the buzzer.
The Eagles held the Raiders to single digits scoring each quarter of the game.
“Our first three games were nice to get wins, but there were a lot of things we needed to improve on and then you run into a team like BDS and those things you need to improve on become more obvious,” said Raiders head coach Decker Brown. “We have to find other ways to score and it’s a good learning experience for these guys and hopefully it will make us better.”
BDS sophomore Jaron Norder added seven points and senior Tyler Grote had six points on the night.
Senior Logan Menke finished with 10 for the Raiders.
BDS...............14 15 11 7 — 47
L-N.....................6 7 5 7 — 25
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (47)
Tyler Grote 6, Cameron Hoins 4, Zach Hoins 4, Eli Noel 20, Jaron Norder 7, Seth Stengel 2, Eli Weber 4.
Lawrence-Nelson (25)
Connor Janda 4, Theo Kathman 2, Krayton Kucera 3, Logan Menke 10, Nolan Ostdiek 2, Erik Wheeland 2.