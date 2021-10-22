BRUNING — This year’s Bruning-Davenport/Shickley squad lost as many games as the program did in its previous three seasons combined. But the Eagles proved their still one of the better teams in the state.
A brutally tough schedule left BDS with a record of 5-3 after the regular season, but those three losses came against opponents that were 21-3 on the year. And those three losses prepared the Eagles for the tough competition of the playoffs. BDS hosted a solid Fullerton team in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs, and the home team made sure people knew that those three losses do not define them, as they beat Fullerton 66-34.
“We don’t feel like our record really portrays how good we are. We’ve played really good teams,” said BDS’ Easton Weber.
“We played an awfully tough schedule,” said BDS co-head coach Mark Roetter. “Even in those losses that were pretty grizzly, there were things where we thought we were close. These last three games we finally put some things together. We’ve looked a lot better these last three games.”
The physical nature of this BDS team is the same that was present in the teams that brought home state titles, as it dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Eagles pushed back the Warriors defensive line to the tune of 377 yards rushing on 33 carries. Oh, and that was just the first half totals.
“The line did a great job. We really thought we dominated the line on both sides,” Rotter said.
Easton Weber was the primary benefactor of the solid line play; though, he made plenty of plays to gain extra yardage, as well. Weber carried the ball 18 times for 276 yards and scored five touchdowns. He averaged 15.3 yards per attempt.
“Easton is one tough son of a gun,” the BDS coach said. “He’s injured; he’s got a bum shoulder. He’s played the whole season, and we’ve greatly appreciated the fact that he’s kept playing.”
“We knew we wanted to overpower them, and our line blocked great,” Weber said. “When your line doesn’t get touched for 10 yards, (the workload) is not too bad.”
The Eagles seemingly did whatever they wanted on offense, and the defense stifled a Fullerton offense that came into the game averaging 37.8 points. The Warriors relied mostly on an aerial attack, which was responsible for their two touchdowns in the first half. Fullerton scored on passing plays of 66 and 58 yards. But it was tough sledding the rest of the way, as the visiting team totaled just 205 yards outside of those two plays.
BDS held Fullerton to just 12 points while racking up 60 in the first half.
The second half started with a running clock, and the Eagles’ second unit put together an impressive drive, despite not getting any points off it. BDS marched the ball 35 yards to the Fullerton 16 but could not convert the fourth-down attempt. But the drive lasted nearly 10 minutes, and the first unit was on the sideline cheering wildly throughout the whole thing.
Fullerton tacked on 22 points in the second half, but the Eagles were in complete control from start to finish.
Because of those three losses, the Eagles will be one of the lower seeds when the brackets reseed for the second round. But you can bet that whatever higher seeds avoid the Eagles will be glad they won’t have to face them for at least another round.
“We’re going to be up against a good team. It’ll be a high seed,” Weber said. “We just have to focus up and prepare.”
Fullerton (5-3)…..12 0 0 22 — 34
BDS (5-3)……….30 30 0 6 — 66
Rushing — F, Brady Cook 6-56, Fletcher Dubas 5-64, Nolan Dubas 4-11; BDS, Jaron Norder 10-78, Easton Weber 18-276, Seth Stengel 4-16, Derek Domeier 1-1, Carson Loos 19-80, Paxton Cox 1-(minus) 2.
Passing — F, F. Dubas 10-17-0 199, Cook 0-1-0 0; BDS, Norder 2-2-0 45.
Receiving — F, Cook 4-102, Grant Pickrel 2-65, Max Voichahoske 2-15, Aiden Norman 2-17; BDS, Eli Weber 1-42, Stengel 1-3.