SHICKLEY — Second-ranked Bruning-Davenport/Shickley ran the ball on every single offensive play Thursday night. The Eagles (9-0) ran 40 times for 291 yards in a 46-6 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
The win, sans any passing plays, advanced BDS to the second round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
“We talked about that, our kids said, ‘We would love to not have to throw it once.’ We never had a down and distance where we even thought about it,” said BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter. “When you are getting five yards every play, there is no reason to pass.”
Easton Weber carried 10 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Jaron Norder added 45 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
After the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter their defense stepped up big on three consecutive drives to keep the momentum on their side. They forced a fumble then snagged two interceptions, all ending promising drives by the knights.
The Eagles scored 14 points off those three turnovers, ending the first half with a touchdown on every single drive they had the ball.
“We had some great turnovers. We had a goal to create some turnovers. We didn’t want to have any turnovers (ourselves) and we wanted to create some turnovers. Heck, tonight, we really did that.” said Rotter.
Not much changed in the second half as the Knights started with the ball, but saw a promising nine-play, 36-yard drive stall due to a fumble on a strip sack.
“We had a great pass rush and made them get rid of the ball fast,” said Rotter.
However, for the first time on the night,, the Eagles didn’t score and punted the ball away.
After Lucas Corwin returned the punt for 34 yards, setting the Knights up with their best field position of the night, Isaac Beiermann finished the drive off with a seven-yard pass to Corwin, bringing the score to 38-6.
One play later, BDS’ Seth Stengel took it 44 yards for his second touchdown of the night, becoming the third Eagle to get their second rushing score of the night.
“The line really performed well on offense and defense,” said Rotter. “On offense we really controlled the line of scrimmage, we wanted to get our power running game going because with their spread passing stuff we figured they would hate that on defense, having to defend smash ball.”
The Eagles have now not lost in the first round of the playoffs since 2010. They lost in the semifinals last season to eventual champion Kenesaw.
“We are going to enjoy this right now. The kids have worked awful hard. Ever since that loss to Kenesaw in the semifinals last year they’ve been waiting a long time for these playoff games,” said Rotter. “They’ve been very motivated and worked very hard.”
The Eagles will stay at home next week but will have to wait to find out their opponent as the NSAA re-seeds the brackets after round one.
“We were very happy with the performance tonight,” said Rotter. “We’ll just have to wait and see what next week brings. We don’t know who we will play.”
Neb. Lutheran (5-3).....0 0 6 0 — 6
BDS (9-0)...............16 22 8 0 — 46
BDS — Norder 3 run (Norder run good)
BDS — Weber 10 run (Norder run good)
BDS — Norder 9 run (Zach Hoins run good)
BDS — Weber 41 run (Cameron Hoins PAT good)
BDS — Stengel 24 run (C. Hoins PAT good)
NL — Beiermann 7 pass to Corwin (Beiermann pass fail)
BDS — Stengel 44 run (Carson Loos run good)