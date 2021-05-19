OMAHA — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys and girls track and field teams are looking to make noise in Omaha at the Class D state track and field meet. And both teams got off to a good start Wednesday, namely in the field events.
Just moments after BDS’ JessaLynn Hudson won a gold medal in the shot put, a pair of Eagles’ boys throwers racked up 12 points in the discus. Kyle Ardissono and Easton Webber both captured top five finishes to place the Eagles in second in the team race at the end of day one. Ardissono took second in the event while Weber was fifth.
“It was a lot of fun; him being a sophomore and me being a senior — he’s one of my best friends so this was awesome,” Ardissono said. “It’s been really good. We’ve had two meets where we place first and second. All year, training, working hard with each other, doing all the drills to get better, it’s been awesome.”
Weber said the throwing duo was hoping they could both bring home medals, but the sophomore knew he had to raise his level of competition. After making a new PR for himself in the prelims, Weber set yet another PR with a throw of 150 feet, 3 inches.
“I just feel good because I’ve thrown a little underwhelming this year. I knew I had it in me, and it’s good to finally get that out,” Weber said.
Ardissono also set a PR in prelims. And then another personal best. And another. And, he wasn’t done, as his second throw in finals sailed 158 feet, for yet another PR.
“I had four PRs and they all felt amazing,” he said. “Four out of my six throws above my PR...It felt amazing.”
The BDS senior’s throw of 158 was in first place until the second-to-last throw of the competition. Boyd County’s Chase Snyder edged out Ardissono with a toss of 159-4.
“I felt good, and then the last kid’s last throw was a 159,” Ardissono said. “It is what it is; it only takes one.”
While he would have loved to take that top spot on the podium, it’s hard for Ardissono to be too upset. Instead, he’s just grateful there was a state meet. One of his close friends in Nolan Weber — Easton’s brother — was at the meet after not being able to compete last year when the spring season was canceled due to the pandemic. Nolan was a senior last year, unable to vie for a a state medal in the discus.
“One of my friends that’s here, he was a senior last year and probably would have placed at state pretty easily,” Ardissono said of Nolan. “I feel bad for him, and I’m glad I got to finish my senior year. Quarantine, I worked with other coaches and stuff, and that really helped out.”
BDS’ 12 points trail only Riverside, which has 13 after the first day of competition. On the girls side, Hudson’s gold in the shot put has BDS in a tie for fourth with 10 points, while the Franklin girls have eight team points.
Tribland was stocked full of medals from Wednesday’s action. Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher took sixth in the triple jump as a freshman in 2019, and she was hoping to improve on that finish this year. She did just that, placing third with a distance of 35-3 3/4.
“My first jump was a 35-3 3/4, which my PR is a 35-3, so I was happy with it,” Gallagher said. “That’s the jump that ended up getting me third, so I was happy with that. I really wanted to go further, but I guess I’ll have to wait until next year. I’m looking forward to next year.”
Gallagher said her first jumps always seem to be her best. While she was somewhat disappointed she couldn’t improve on first jumps over the next five leaps, she was very pleased with the mark.
“I jumped 35-3 at the Central Nebraska meet, and that was my PR by like a foot,” she said. “I hadn’t gotten back to that until now, so I’m very happy I got to 35 again. That was my goal. I wanted a 36, but that was asking a lot. I have another year for that.”
The Kenesaw junior also ran the 200-meter dash, though she was unable to advance to the finals. Gallagher will still be back in action Thursday when she competes in the long jump. She said her Wednesday night will consist of focusing and visualizing success in the jumping pit.
“One of the biggest things for me is my mentality. I have to be in the right headspace because I’m kind of a headcase sometimes. I have to picture it; for triple jump, I have to picture the phases, and for long jump I picture my landing and my take off,” Gallagher said. “So, I have to focus a lot and do my exercises to try and get my furthest jump. I want to get back to my PR (16-10) or better. I want to shoot for a 17, but that’ll be pretty lucky.”
Also bringing home a bronze medal was Harvard’s Ashley Nierman, clearing a height of 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.
“It was really nerve-wracking at first, especially before you jump. But once you vault, it kind of just settles down,” Nierman said. “After I jumped the first one, I knew I could get more, and it felt like it was going to be a good day. I was pretty excited.”
Nierman and the rest of the athletes at the meet endured a variety of weather conditions. The gloomy clouds in the morning eventually opened up and let out a little rain before the sun finally broke free. Then there were more clouds and more sun rays, and even sunshine with rain. But Nierman said, as an athlete, you have to block the weather distractions out of your mind as your competing.
“Obviously, it’s Nebraska, so it’s always going to change,” she said. “Usually, there’s a lot more wind, which makes pole vault a lot harder. So, I’m glad there wasn’t a lot of wind. The rain kind of messed with some people’s heads, but I tried to not let it. We practice in all kinds of weather so we should be able to vault in all kinds of weather.”
Kenesaw’s Rylee Legg earned an eighth-place medal in the pole vault, while Exeter-Milligan’s 3,200 relay team placed fifth. The Blue Devils added a medal on the boys side with Trey Kennedy finishing seventh in the high jump. Ethan Piper of Harvard took fifth in the long jump, and Lawrence-Nelson’s Cole Troudt was seventh in the 3,200-meter run.
Thursday’s action will include the finals for all of Wednesday’s prelims.
Girls results
Pole vault — 3, Ashley Nierman, Harvard, 9-6; 6, Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-0; 8, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 8-6; Tracy Wiles, Giltner, 8-6
Triple jump — 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 35-3 3/4; Bryanah Hindal, Franklin, 30-0 1/2
3,200 relay — 5, Exeter-Milligan 10:37.16
3,200 — Morgan Dinkler, Silver Lake, 13:31.41
100 hurdles — Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.36 (qualified for finals); Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 16.88 (qualified for finals); Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 17.33
100 — Taylor Sliva, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 13.98
400 — Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:03.75; Sydni Watson, 1:04.19; Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:04.41
300 hurdles — Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 49.70 (qualified for finals); Ashley Norman, Harvard, 50.16; Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 50.50; Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 51.73
200 — Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 28.08; Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth 28.23
Boys results
Discus — 2, Kyle Ardissono, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 158-0; 5, Easton Weber, Bruning-Daveport/Shickley, 150-3; Jacob Smith, Giltner, 100-5
Long jump — 5, Ethan Piper, Harvard, 20-1 1/4; Tyson Denkert, 19-9 3/4
High jump — 7, Trey Kennedy, Kenesaw, 5-9; Owen Oglesby, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 5-7
3,200 relay — Lawrence-Nelson 8:39.08
3,200 — 7, Cole Troudt, Lawrence-Nelson, 10:21.66
110 hurdles — Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 16.17 (qualified for finals); Colton Hansen, Deshler, 16.47 (qualified for finals); Tristan Kasson, Silver Lake, 16.68
100 — Aaron Mick, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 11.34 (qualified for finals); Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, 11.46 (qualified for finals); Ethan Piper, Har, 11.62
400 — Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 54.57
300 hurdles — Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 41.29 (qualified for finals); Tristan Kasson, Silver Lake 42.04 (qualified for finals)
200 — Ethan Piper, Harvard, 23.51; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw 23.61