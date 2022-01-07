DAVENPORT — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley won Friday night, but it wasn’t pretty.
“There are losses that I feel better about than tonight’s win,” BDS coach Dan Boshart said. “We’re young, but at some point we have to get past that young excuse and we need start playing better. It’s always good to get a win, but I know these guys are capable of more.”
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (7-4) faced a tough Crossroads Conference opponent in the Hornets of Giltner (6-4).
In a game that was a back and forth battle for 29 of the 32 minutes, the Eagles found a way to win.
“Our guys have something within them that doesn’t break and they know how to win,” said Boshart. “At Nebraska Lutheran Tuesday they cut our lead to three and our guys dug deep and didn’t let them get that lead and the same thing tonight in the third quarter.”
The Eagles had an 11-point lead at halftime before the Hornets cut it to just one after going on a 10-0 run. But BDS hung on, scoring on their last seven possessions of the game to win 46-31.
The Hornets opened up the game with a 5-2 lead on trey from sophomore Cooper Reeson and a basket from fellow sophomore Phillip Kreutz. Eagles junior Cameron Hoins found freshman Eli Weber on a back door cut, sparking an 8-3 run to end quarter one with a 10-8 lead.
The Eagles held the Hornets to just four points in the second quarter and forced three straight turnovers late in the quarter to go on a 7-0 run to end the half.
“We’ve been working really hard on team defense in practice and that really showed tonight,” Boshart said. “Overall our defense has gotten so much better and that’s really had to carry us when we struggle to score at times.”
Hoins went 4-4 from the free throw line in the run and senior Eli Noel added three points to give the Eagles a 32-12 lead at the half.
The Eagles saw their 11 point halftime lead dwindle as the Hornets opened up the third quarter on a 10-0 run. Hornets senior Jacob Smith scored six points in the run. The Eagles first basket came at the 1:43 mark on a bucket from Noel. Sophomore Jaron Norder followed with a trey to give BDS a 28-22 lead with one quarter left to play.
The Eagles slowly started to pull away in the final quarter but a triple from junior Ethan Ballad cut the lead to single digits. Noel scored 14 of his game high 23 points in the final quarter to give the Eagles a 46-31 victory.
“We competed really well, we were trying to be physical on defense despite being out sized and I think we did the best we could,” said Hornets head coach Scott Dangler. “We just couldn’t get a shot to fall from the outside and we have three guys out sick and we played last night, but no excuses we need to be ready to play. “
Noel scored 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
Smith finished with 10 points for the Hornets.
Giltner...................8 4 10 9 — 31
BDS..................10 13 5 18 — 46
Giltner (31)
Ethan Ballard 2-4 0-0 6, Conner Craig 0-5 0-0 0, Marshall Humphrey 0-1 2-2 2, Phillip Kreutz 2-7 0-0 4, Nate Leichty 2-2 0-0 4, Cooper Reeson 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Smith 5-9 0-2 10, Dakota Wilson 1-8 0-2 2.
BDS (46)
Tanner Bolte 2-6 0-2 4, Cameron Hoins 0-6 4-4 4, Zach Hoins 2-3 0-0 4, Jaron Norder 1-7 2-4 5, Eli Noel 8-15 7-9 23, Eli Weber 3-6 0-0 6.
Three-point field goals: Giltner 3-19 (Ballard 2-4, Craig 0-4, Humphrey 0-1, Kreutz 0-4, Reeson 1-2, Wilson 0-3) BDS 1-5 (C. Hoins 0-2, Z. Hoins 0-1, Norder 1-2)
Girls: BDS 61, Giltner 16
DAVENPORT — The Eagles (8-3) shut down the Hornets (2-9) with their tough defense and balanced scoring.
BDS forced 30 turnovers and had 10 different players score on their way to a 62-16 victory.
“We had a tough stretch of games in the last few weeks and haven’t been playing well so tonight was good to get back on track,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “I saw a lot of great things tonight and a lot of improvement in the last couple of games.”
The Eagles were led by junior Hannah Miller in the first quarter who scored eight points out of the gate. Miller who broke her nose last week but had no problems finding the basket with her new face mask on.
Miller nailed a trey to start the second quarter and sophomore Hanna Kadel dropped in a triple at the buzzer for the Eagles to give them a 37-10.
Senior Taylor Sliva led the charge to start the second half scoring eight quick points for the Eagles as they cruised to a 62-16 victory.
Sliva finished the night with 18 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists and four steals.
“Taylor has really stepped into a leadership role this year,”Gerberding said. “She does so many little things for this team that most people can’t see.”
Miller finished with 11 points for the Eagles and Kadel added seven.
“I’m really proud of the girls tonight, we didn’t have a great game Tuesday but they worked hard in practice the last two days and made the adjustments that we talked about.”
The Hornets were led by senior Macie Antle with eight points.
Giltner.......................4 6 4 2 — 16
BDS.....................20 17 17 8 — 62
Giltner (16)
Macie Antle 8, Reagen Thompson 2, Tracy Wiles 4, Addison Wilson 2.
BDS (62)
Campbell Bohling 2, Kinzley Bohling 2, Malory Dickson 6, Hallie Hoins 5, Hanna Kadel 7, Hannah Miller 11, Ashely Schlegel 3, Hayley Sliva 6, Mariah Sliva 2, Taylor Sliva 18.