LINCOLN — Minden’s volleyball team capped a school-record season with a third-place finish — the program’s first — in the Class C-1 state tournament Saturday morning at Lincoln North Star.
The second-seeded Whippets (34-4) swept top-seed North Bend Central for the consolation trophy 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.
Mattie Kamery led Minden with 12 kills, 17 digs and 17 assists. Myla Emery added 11 kills, 17 assists and 10 digs.
Emery tied Milly Jacobsen for the match-high with four service aces as the Whippets handed the Tigers just their third loss of the season.
Kaitlyn Emanuel and Josie Cleveringa each tallied 13 kills for NBC (31-3), which was swept for the first time this season in a best-of-five match. Entering the state tournament, the Tigers had one loss — in a best-of-three match — to Clarkson/Leigh.
The Tigers overpowered Adams Central in Wednesday’s first round but suffered a reverse sweep in Friday’s semifinals as Gothenburg reached its first-ever state final.
Minden swept DC West with a dominant serving game in the first round, but couldn’t get past Grand Island Central Catholic in a four-set semifinal. The Crusaders, who won the program’s 11th title over the Swedes in four sets Saturday, were responsible for three of Minden’s four losses this season.
The Whippets’ only other loss came against Gothenburg, a Southwest Conference foe. The conference produced the state runner-up and bronze medalists this season.
Minden coach Julie Ratka said Friday she was happy to play a consolation match.
“I’m glad we get to play another day,” Ratka said following her team’s semifinal loss. “This team is awesome to be around so to be able to play another day and end on a win would be awesome.”
Class D-1
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley played its seventh full-length match at the state tournament in securing a third-place finish Saturday at Lincoln North Star.
The Eagles (27-6) won their consolation match for the first time since 2017 after falling in the Class D-1 semifinals Friday morning.
BDS survived in five sets, defeating Maywood-Hayes Center 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11.
Three Eagles finished in double figure kills. Leading the way was Cloey Carlson, who slugged 16 kills and registered seven solo blocks. Jess Hudson added 13 kills and a pair of blocks. Campbell Bohling had 12 kills and served a pair of aces.
Hayley Sliva had six kills and dished 25 assists.
BDS had a wall at the net, registering 18 blocks on the Wolves, who were the No. 3 seed entering the tournament. Malory Dickson had four blocks for the Eagles.
The teams split the first two sets — going to overtime in the fourth — before the fourth-seeded Eagles outlasted M-HC in the fifth.
Olivia Hansen scored a match-high 24 kills for the Wolves (26-3), who fell to eventual class champion Cedar Catholic in the semifinals.
Class C-2 third-place game
Minden (34-4)............25 25 25
NBC (31-3)................22 19 23
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Bailey Rogers 0-1-0, Myla Emery 11-4-0, Halle Space 0-0-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-2-0, Kinsie Land 6-0-0, Meredith Johnson 0-0-0, Aubree Brules 0-0-0, Mattie Kamery 12-0-0, Sage Grotrian 0-0-0, Makenna Betty 6-0-2, Rebecca Lempka 0-0-0, Sloane Beck 5-0-2, Mariah Lempka 1-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 1-4-0. Totals: 42-11-4.
Assists—Emery 17, Kamery 17. Digs—Kamery 17, Rogers 15.
North Bend Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Sophia Comstock 0-0-0, Kathryn Gaughen 3-0-0, Peyton Heitritter 0-0-0, Cassandra Burbach 1-0-0, Lauren Sterup 0-0-0, Lindsay Emanuel 5-0-2, Kaitlyn Emanuel 13-1-1, Josie Cleveringa 13-2-2, Jayla Van Ampting 0-2-0, Reese Petersen 0-0-0, Makenzie Timm 0-0-0, McKrae Muller 0-0-0, Brooklyn Shaw 0-0-2, Chasity Mueller 0-0-0. Totals: 37-5-7.
Assists—Gaughen 30. Digs—K. Emanuel 17, Gaughen 15.
Class D-1 third-place game
M-HC (26-3)..............25 19 25 25 11
BDS (27-6).................21 25 20 27 15
Maywood-Hayes Center (kills-aces-blocks)
Aniah Seiler 0-1-0, Kiley Hejtmanek 3-6-1, Jenna Ingison 0-0-0, Reagan Stengel 0-0-0, Ashlin Broz 0-1-0, Olivia Hansen 24-1-4, Alexis Wood 4-3-4, Kelsi Cox 0-0-0, Aubrey Broz 0-0-0, Mataya Roberts 8-0-1, Ella Shepperd-Broz 0-0-0, Kassidy Hatfield 0-0-0, Maddie Doyle 6-0-0, Naomi Broker 0-0-0. Totals: 45-12-10.
Assists—Hejtmanek 24, A. Broz 17. Digs—Seiler 45, Wood 34.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (kills-aces-blocks)
Samantha Enghauser 0-0-0, Peyton Domeier 0-0-0, Hannah Miller 0-1-0, Hallie Hoins 0-0-0, Cloey Carlson 16-1-7, Olivia Schlegel 0-0-0, Lauryn Koch 0-0-0, Kinzley Bohling 2-0-1, Campbell Bohling 12-2-1, Hayley Sliva 6-0-3, Jess Hudson 13-0-2, Malory Dickson 7-1-4, Ashley Schlegel 1-3-0, Lynley Swartzendruber 0-0-0. Totals: 57-8-18.
Assists—Sliva 35, Miller 15. Digs—C. Bohling 25, A. Schlegel 20.
Championship notes
Class A: Top-seeded Papillion-LaVista South won its third title in four years by beating Omaha Westside in four sets Saturday at the Devaney Center.
Lauren Medeck tied for the match-high with 25 kills and Stella Adeyemi added 22 in the Titans’ 25-23, 2-25, 25-15, 25-17 win.
Class B: Omaha Skutt won its unprecedented eighth straight volleyball title when it outlasted Elkhorn North 25-20, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Morgan Burke slugged 18 kills and Ivy Leuck added 14 for the SkyHawks to counter the Wolves’ Grace Heaney, who smashed a match-high 28 kills.
Class C-1: Sharon Zavala recorded her state-leading 1,151 match victory as a volleyball coach in Grand Island Central Catholic’s 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over Gothenburg Saturday afternoon. The Crusaders captured their 11th title in 20 state championship match appearances.
Zavala, who has coached GICC since 1975 and turns 70 this month, said she plans on returning to coach next season. Among others, she’ll have to replace senior Lucy Ghaifan, who blasted 28 kills in the final.
Gothenburg was in the state final for the first time. Clara Evert led the Swedes with 12 kills.
Class C-2: Lincoln Lutheran completed an undefeated season, winning its 40th match of the season by defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 Saturday.
Abby Wachal had 18 kills and Sophie Wohlgemuth added 11 for the Warriors.
Bergan finished runner-up for the fourth straight season. The Knights’ three previous finishes came in D-1.
Class D-1: Hartington Cedar Catholic won its first volleyball title since 2012 as it beat Norfolk Catholic in the teams’ fourth meeting this season. Each team won twice.
The Trojans won 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8.
Laney Kathol posted a match-high 26 kills and teammate Melayna McGregor had 16. Channatee Robles had 23 kills for the Knights.
Class D-2: Howells-Dodge went back-to-back in different classes. The Jaguars won Class D-1 last season and D-2 this season after defeating championship match first-timer Overton 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 Saturday.
Wayne State pledge Grace Baumert hammered 42 kills — believed to be a state championship record — on 106 attacks for H-D. She added 29 digs and nine blocks.
JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood combined for 49 kills for Overton.