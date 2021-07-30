David Easley summed up his Nebraska Amateur Championship in three words: “It’s about time.”
The salesman from Lincoln threw his arms wide and looked to the sky on the 18th green at Lochland Country Club shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
He was a winner, victorious in a two-hole playoff over Nebraska Match Play champion Nate Vontz, also of Lincoln.
Easley birdied the 18th hole for the fourth time during the tournament and it crowned him as something he’d long been waiting to be called.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I always knew I was going to win one,” Easley said in front of the Lochland clubhouse. “But I felt, as the years went on, I’m 42 years old and wondering when it would be.”
Lochland was it for Easley, who finished his 72-holes tied with Vontz at 12-under par.
He stumbled on the 17th, missing a short par putt and dropping a shot with Vontz one group ahead and the leaders to start the day — Matthew Schaefer and Caleb Badura — behind him in the final pairing.
Badura, who recorded a record 63 on Thursday, closed his week with a disappointing 76.
“It just didn’t click,” Badura said. “I just didn’t hit many fairways or greens and caught a ton of bad breaks. Just misreading putts. I felt good going into today for sure, it just didn’t happen today. It sucks.”
A day after carding five birdies and two eagles, Badura managed to score under par on just one hole, the 18th.
“It’s tough to follow that up, but I’m proud of how I played this week,” Badura said.
A dark horse, Tristan Nelko narrowly missed his eagle putt to force a playoff after his second shot put him on the green wide left of the hole. He finished 11-under.
Easley, who sat in the lead for most of Friday after recording four birdies in the final six holes on the front nine, said he didn’t watch the scoring but figured he was at or near the top.
It wasn’t until he saw Vontz fist pump on the 18th green after making an eagle to push to 12-under that Easley checked.
Easley birdied and the rest was decided in the playoff.
Vontz didn’t play the first playoff hole, No. 17, as he wanted. First he found the left rough underneath a tree that has doomed others in tournament play this summer in the same situation. His punch shot hopped well past the green, leaving him a slightly downhill and lengthy putt to birdie.
Easley drove the middle of the fairway and laid up for an uphill putt of shorter distance.
Vontz’s birdie attempt was inches away from dropping before he parred. Easley failed to birdie, as well.
The 18th produced a winner. Vontz sent his second shot long and to the right. Easley came up short of the green but avoided the bunker.
Easley’s chip placed him within a few feet. Vontz’s flop was just that and his birdie putt missed also.
“I just didn’t execute the shot I wanted to, the shot I saw with my eyes,” Vontz said. “The poor effort on the chip shot hurt me.
“This whole week I just feel like I didn’t have my ‘A’ game. I just went with what I had and did about as good as I could.”
Easley was joined on the green by his wife, Bridget, and two of his four children.
“We’ve been together since we were 16 years old,” Easley said. “She gets ‘the golfer’ (in me). For me to be this age and still play at this level, and for her to understand that I want to play at this level means a lot.”
Easley rose all the way to the top, which was far from where he sat 36 holes into the tournament at 3-under.
His effort across the final two days dropped his score nine strokes.
Lochland was in tip-top shape, which many of the golfers recognized and applauded including Easley. The course produced 31 eagles and 1,063 birdies during the four-day outing.
“If you’re not making birdies, you’re not going to be in it,” he said.
John Sajevic, who finished 21st at 2-over par perhaps deserves credit for Easley’s motivation and late spurt.
“(Sajevic) told me in the parking lot that this course suits me and this could be my year,” Easley said during his trophy acceptance speech.
And shortly after, Easley was doused with champagne by former champions of the Nebraska Amateur Championship on the putting green.