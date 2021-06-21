For four consecutive years, the West teams have dominated the Sertoma 8-Man Classic, held annually at Lloyd Wilson Field. The four game win streak evened the series at 41 wins apiece, but after a one-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East regained control of the rivalry.
On Saturday, the East squad jumped out to an early lead and finished with a flourish, snapping the losing skid and improving above .500 in the series record with a 40-29 victory over the West.
“It was fun; we started off the week not knowing any of the guys and with a whole new playbook. It’s a weird experience to start off like that, but the way we bonded so quickly — it’s a great group of guys — it was a lot of fun,” said East quarterback Cole Siems of Tri County. “We knew each other’s strengths and played off it. It was a great group of guys to play with.”
Siems led the East team in both rushing and passing yards, and he scored four total touchdowns. A pair of 40-plus-yard touchdown runs accompanied two passing TDs, boosting him to 259 total yards in the all-star contest.
The East quarterback said it’s not common for all-star squads to click on offense after only working together for a week, but the East certainly seemed to buck that stereotype.
“I think it was preparation we had. We knew what we wanted to do and we had the focus, and we did it,” Siems said. “We practiced pretty hard and we trusted each other. That’s the main thing, we trusted each other to do our jobs, and we did.”
After Cross County’s Isaac Noyd put the East up 6-0 with a 1-yard rushing TD, Siems quickly tacked on another score. On third-and-10, Siems delivered a deceiving pump fake while Sutton Pohlman (Stanton) executed a flawless stop-and-go route. Siems’ throw landed perfectly in the hands of Pohlman, who didn’t have to break stride.
Hunter Haughton, of Johnson County Central, took over the next drive at QB for the East, and he carried the ball six times on a drive that went 58 yards — the field was left at 100 yards instead of the traditional 80 in an 8-man game. Haughton’s 2-yard plunge capped the scoring drive with 8:37 left in the second quarter.
Only 15 minutes into the game, the East was leading 20-0 in what was a dominating half of football.
“Getting off to a hot start for the East was awesome because the last four years the West has been up there and won,” said East player Kyle Ardissono (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley).
The West managed to find the end zone once in the first half, a 1-yard run by Serbando Diaz (Dundy-County-Stratton). The score may not have seemed threatening given the high level the East had been playing at, but it may have been just enough to give the West the confidence it needed to rally in the second half.
Siems opened the third quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run, extending the East lead to 26-6, but the West started to find its groove offensively. Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) punched in a 9-yard run for the West’s first score of the half, and then Elwood’s Connor Schutz hooked up with Julien Hearn (Neligh-Oakdale) for a 50-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 26-21.
The East finally responded with another TD, this time a 21-yard pass from Siems to Pohlman, but the West pulled within three points after Schutz connected with Hearn once again. The 8-yard catch and run cut the lead to 32-29.
“The sideline was hyped,” said West’s Deric Goldenstein, of Kenesaw. “The coaches were firing us up every moment... Everybody was having a good time.”
In the end, however, the East’s rushing attack sealed the game. After a big third down conversion, Siems took the ball 42 yards up the gut, shaking a tackle in the process and delivering the peace sign, ala Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs, as he backpedaled into the end zone.
The East then recovered the ensuing kickoff to clinch the 40-29 win.
Siems’ celebration was just one of several orchestrated acts of jubilation. Both teams had organized touchdown celebrations that included every player on the squad.
“You don’t usually get to do stuff like that in an 8-man game, so it’s fun to bring it out in an all-star game,” Siems said. “I think it really just makes the game more fun and more enjoyable to watch too.”
Hearn took Offensive MVP honors for the West, while Bryce McIntosh (Mullen) earned the Defensive MVP for the squad. For the East, Siems was named Offensive MVP and Del Casteel (Falls City Sacred Heart) was Defensive MVP.
Tribland’s representatives on the East were Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Ardissono and Dalton Kleinschmidt, Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jackson Beethe, and Thayer Central’s Trey Fischer.
Ardissono was grateful he got to play one more game on the gridiron and that he got to do so with his teammate.
“Deciding if I wanted to play at the next level was kind of on this, but I wanted this to be my last game,” Ardissono said. “Winning the state championship with BDS was awesome, but I wanted one last game. And with all these guys and Dalton Kleinschmidt, one of my best friends, it was awesome.”
Representing Tribland on the West was Keith Miller of Lawrence-Nelson and Goldenstein.
Though on the losing side of the contest, Goldenstein said the experience isn’t ultimately affected by the outcome of the game. He still loved being a part of the Classic.
“It was a blast. I made so many new friendships, I had a great time with the coaches — the coaches were amazing — and the competitiveness on and off the field made it a week to remember. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Goldenstein said. “I made some long-lasting friendships.”
East.........................................12 8 6 14 — 40
West..........................................0 6 15 8 — 29
E — Isaac Noyd 1 run (try failed)
E — Cole Siems 47 pass to Sutton Pohlman (try failed)
E — Hunger Haughton 2 run (Haughton run)
W — Serbando Diaz 1 run (try failed)
E — Siems 54 run (try failed)
W — Jesse Drahota 9 run (Karsen Reimers pass to Drahota)
W — Connor Schutz 50 pass to Julien Hearn (Rumen Rentschler kick)
E — Siems 21 pass to Pohlman (try failed)
W — Schutz 8 pass to Hearn
E — Siems 42 run (Siems run)
Rushing — E, Isaac Noyd 14-50, Del Casteel 5-16, Cole Siems 18-163, Lance Paprocki 1-(-5), Hunter Haughton 13-33, Dalton Kleinschmidt 4-9, Haustyn Forney 1-6, Sutton Pohlman 1-1; W, Serbando Diaz 8-56, Brian Turek 4-24, Connor Schutz 8-47, Karsen Reimers 4-(-5), Jesse Drahota 6-59, Julien Hearn 1-(-5).
Passing — E, Seims 4-5-0 96, Haughton 1-2-0 20; W, Reimers 0-3-0, Hearn 1-1-0 36, Schutz 4-5-0 99
Receiving — E, Pohlman 4-96, Brandon Beeson 1-20; W, Hearn 3-73, Rumen Rentschler 1-36, Diaz 1-26.