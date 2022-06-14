About six months ago, Sandhills/Thedford football coach Josh Deines was wondering how to stop Kenesaw's offense in order to win a state championship.
Deines was unsuccessful at that last November in what became Kenesaw's first state championship, but he won't have to worry about that come Saturday.
When the Sertoma 8-man All-Star Game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Deines will have Kenesaw all-star selections Tyson Denkert and Eli Jensen on his sideline.
That automatically means a better chance of victory in the 44th annual event, Deines said.
"Tyson is a tremendous kid and athlete, so guys like that they stick out. Eli is a good kid (too). It is nice to be coaching them both instead of trying to game plan for them," Deines said Tuesday during an open media session. "It has been fun so far, so I'm excited on how the rest of the week will go."
Game planning typically goes mostly out the window in all-star football games. They often are defensive battles.
"The concern I always have is that you try to do so much, and we want to make sure that they understand what we are trying to do X-and-O wise and we get it down," said East coach Mike Speirs, who coaches Howells-Dodge. "Making sure everyone is comfortable is the key."
Players began arriving at the campus of Central Community College-Hastings on Sunday and have a limited number of practices to prepare for the game, which pits East versus West.
Deines is coaching the West team.
The game itself was moved to Adams Central this year because Hastings College installed new turf at its football stadium, and it's not game ready just yet.
The construction window was slated to end June 20th, but the project was completed about two weeks early.
But it doesn't matter the location of the game. It will still feature the top eight-man players in the state.
Denkert, the 2021 All-Tribland Small School Player of the Year, led the state in rushing with 2,550 yards. He'll play running back for the West.
He's fresh off the 64th annual Shrine Bowl, in which he registered a 39-yard pass completion on a trick play.
"The workload will be different than at the Shrine Bowl because we had around 48 guys on my team there and now at Sertoma there is about 48 guys total," Denkert said. "But overall, it's all about making new friendships and having a great time."
That's the expectation of Jensen also.
"This will be my last game, so I'm excited to get back out there and feel that adrenaline rush again," Jensen said. "I'm a little out-of-shape, but we'll get there. It will be fun playing right guard."
Jensen will play a part on an offensive line tasked with blocking for not only Denkert, but a number of backs including Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern, who threw for 12 touchdowns and 526 yards last fall. He added 16 scores on the ground with 810 yards.
Quade Myers of Dundy-County Stratton is also expected to rush the ball for the West, having run for 1,620 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior.
North Central grad Dolan Pospichal could take some snaps at center after he posted 1,373 passing yards with 24 touchdowns. Brady's Shane Most tossed for 1,556 yards.
Some highlights from the East roster are Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina and Cross County's Carter Siem. They were the second- and third-ranked rushers in eight-man last season, respectively.
Belina helped Howells-Dodge to its first-ever state championship in November. He rolled up 2,039 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns during his senior year. Only Denkert had more touchdowns.
Siem completed a storied career in Stromsburg with 1,874 yards and 37 scores.
One of the East's signal callers is Exeter-Milligan/Friend's Christian Weber.
"It's great to play again knowing that I didn't end on a bad note but rather I get to end on a happy note with some guys that love football as much as I do." he said.
"You get to meet the guys that you really didn't like when you were playing the games against them, but you learn that they're cool guys and they are just as competitive as you are."
Game notes: The East teams lead the all-time series 22-21 heading into Saturday.
East roster
R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Mitchell Beeson, Clarkson-Leigh; Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge; Logan Bokemper, Wakefield; Brevin Damrow, Tri County; Kamden Dusatko, Stanton; Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield; Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Isaac Halbgewachs, Nebraska Christian; Eli Hays, Clarkson-Leigh; Damon Mickey, Cross County; Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water; Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart; Josh Oleson, Allen; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis; Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart; Keaton Ranslem, Lutheran High Northeast; Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger; Carter Seim, Cross County; Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Andrew Waltke, Palmyra; Christian Weber, Exeter-Milligan/Friend; Kale Wetjen, Heartland; Cole Wright, Elgin Public/Pope John
Coaches: Mike Speirs, Howells-Dodge; Mike Hassler, Wakefield; Brett Scheiding, Tri County; Luke Dobbins, Howells-Dodge
West roster
Tony Berger, Riverside; Jarret Bieker, Bertrand; Caleb Busch, Burwell; Hunter Cook, Sutherland; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw; Tristian White, Arapahoe; Eli Jensen, Kenesaw; Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna; Carson Jones, Neligh-Oakdale; Levi Kerner, Arapahoe; Carter Klein, Pleasanton; Sebastion Kramer, Medicine Valley; Carter Mann, Burwell; Caid McCart, West Holt; Quade Myers, Dundy County-Stratton; Shane Most, Brady; Logan Mueller, Summerland; Dolan Pospichal, North Central; Gunnar Reimers, Palmer; Wyatt Ryan, Overton; Cooper Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield; Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell; Dahlton Wood, Cambridge; Reece Zutavern, Sandhills-Thedford
Coaches: Josh Deines, Sandhills-Thedford; Dustin Kronhoffman, Arapahoe; Andy Spearman, Brady; Kolby Hamilton, Maywood-Hayes Center