GILTNER — First-year head coach Jamey Eastman likes the determination his Giltner Hornets have shown throughout the summer.
“I think we’ll be in a lot more close games this year,” Eastman, who took over for Jeanie Good, said. “We are working on our confidence to finish them.”
The Hornets will be led by seniors and three-year starters in Addison Wilson and Reagan Thompson.
Thompson was third on the team in kills last season with 92 as the Hornets finished 9-18 on the year. She also had 266 digs, which ranked third as well. Wilson picked up 297 balls as the team’s setter and dished out 290 assists.
Also returning to the starting line up are juniors Haylee Scott, Tracy Wiles and Hailey Eastman.
Scott posted 96 kills and 40 blocks as a sophomore, which are most among returners.
Up and coming players for the Hornets is junior Alyssa Fastnacht and five freshman in Kailyn Wilson, Avery Reason, Kinley Kaczor, Gracie Kreutz and Karly Eastman.
Aug. 25 Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 1 at High Plains Tri w/East Butler; Sept. 6 at Exeter-Milligan Tri w/Osceola; Sept. 8 at Dorchester Tri w/Hampton; Sept. 15 at Palmer; Sept. 20 Host try w/Axtell and Harvard; Sept. 27 Host Tri w/Shelton and Overton; Sept. 29 at BDS Tri w/Blue Hill; Sept. 30 at Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. 4 at Heartland Tri w/Doniphan-Trumbull; Oct. 6 Host Tri w/McCool Junction and Shelby-Rising City; Oct. 8 at Palmer tourney; Oct. 11 at Red Cloud; Oct. 13 at Cross County Tri w/Meridian; Oct. 15-18 at Conference (York)