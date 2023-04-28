Carrie Eighmey is going Division I.
After spending the last eight years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Eighmey has advanced her career to the sport's top tier, accepting a job to coach women's basketball at the University of Idaho.
"This is a hard day for Loper women's basketball because Coach Eighmey means so much to us," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said in a press release. "Carrie helped elevate our program and built it into a national contender. She grew fan interest and community support and positively impacted Loper women's basketball and our student-athletes in countless ways."
An Edgar native, Eighmey, whose maiden name is Hofstetter, was a member of championship teams in both high school and college. She and her Sandy Creek teammates won four Class C-1 titles and enjoyed a 95-game winning streak under Russ Ninemire.
Eighmey then was a first team All-American and won consecutive NAIA women's basketball championships at Hastings College in 2002 and '03 as a player for Tony Hobson. She was Hobson's head assistant coach at HC for four years after graduating, winning a third national title in 2006, then followed him to Fort Hays State for four more seasons.
The program's all-time leader in steals and assists, Hastings College hired her as its head coach in 2012. She was 68-31 in three years leading her alma mater before UNK came calling and named her as its head women's basketball coach on March 30, 2015.
Kearney became a special place to her. She met her husband, Devin, there and he was on her coaching staff.
It's not clear at this time if he will be on the bench at Idaho. No additional hires were announced Friday, though a quote from Eighmey in the school's press release implies the two might be working alongside each other.
"Devin and I can't wait to get to Moscow and start working," she said.
Eighmey helped orchestrate a momentous turnaround at UNK and leaves the program far better than when she arrived.
The Lopers went 165-74 in her eight seasons after having won a total of 59 in the six prior to her tenure. They made a Sweet 16 appearance in 2021, the year they won the MIAA championship.
Eighmey exits on a high note, too, with UNK this season collecting 28 wins, which ties a program record. She is the program's second-winningest coach.
The 2023 MIAA Coach of the Year is expected to be introduced at her new workplace in Moscow, Idaho, sometime in the near future, though no date was provided in the school's press release announcing the hire.
"We are thrilled to welcome Carrie and her husband, Devin, to the Vandal Family," said Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik. "Coach Eighmey is a winner, pure and simple. She has been successful at every step in her career, and has built that success with strong recruiting, hard work, and a passion for preparing young women to be their best selves on and off the court.
"She is committed to elevating our program through a student-athlete centered approach, and we could not be more excited for the future of Vandal women's basketball."
A member of the Big Sky Conference, Idaho finished 13-17 last season and "mutually agreed to part ways" with head coach Jon Newlee after 15 years.
Newlee led the team to its first-ever NCAA tournament bid a decade ago and is the program's all-time leader in wins with a 257-213 mark. His teams were an astounding 167-96 in conference games.
"We will focus on creating positive and impactful experiences for our student-athletes on and off the court," Eighmey said of goals for her new program. "We aim to build a top-tier, highly respected program in the Big Sky and most importantly, make it to the big dance."