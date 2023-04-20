  • Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com

The Hastings girls soccer team has been playing well during the second half of the season. Even during the Tigers’ six game losing streak to start the season, HHS head coach Melissa Trausch could see things starting to come together for her squad.

Going into Thursday’s match, the Tigers had won four of five games since the initial losing streak, recording three shutouts along the way.

