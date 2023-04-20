The Hastings girls soccer team has been playing well during the second half of the season. Even during the Tigers’ six game losing streak to start the season, HHS head coach Melissa Trausch could see things starting to come together for her squad.
Going into Thursday’s match, the Tigers had won four of five games since the initial losing streak, recording three shutouts along the way.
“We're so close; we have so many good things happening, that if we can just put it all together we'd win, and we could play with anyone if we do that,” the Hastings coach said. "That's what's encouraging, is we've played a lot of good teams this year, and tough we haven't gotten the results we've wanted, we're close."
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Thursday's game against Elkhorn proved that even if you play well, a game can still be lost in the blink of an eye. The Tigers and the Antlers both fought hard throughout the contest, and just when it looked like regulation wasn't going to be enough to decide a winner, Elkhorn scored the game-winner with 40 seconds left on the clock. The Antlers took the game 2-1.
“Honestly, that's probably one of the best games we've played; 80 minutes and it was a full team effort,” Trausch said. "That was a tough loss, especially after you play so well and you were so close. But the good news is we play tomorrow (Friday), so hopefully we can take the good things from that."
The Tigers’ defense was the story of the first half. Elkhorn was going with the win in the opening 40 minutes, and the ball spent the vast majority of the time on that side of the field. Despite the Antlers dominating the attack, to the tune of 15 shots, Hastings’ thwarted one scoring threat after another.
Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero, the Tigers’ junior goalkeeper, tallied six save in the first half. Elkhorn came close to scoring on multiple occasions, including a shot that went off the crossbar. Another came after Quintero left the post in pursuit of a loose ball; HHS senior Lindsay Amaya came up big, blocking a pair of shots from Elkhorn players and eventually clearing the ball out of danger.
"We've been doing really well defensively," Trausch said. "We have a lot of freshmen that have stepped up on the back line, and Abby (Fielder) and Taylor (Delaney) have really stepped up as captains in those positions and have been teaching others."
The Tigers had the wind at their backs in the second half, and it quickly paid off. In just the second minute, Tracey Cerrato Ramirez lofted a ball from near midfield, and the ball drifted over the head of the Antlers’ keeper and into the net.
The Hastings players and the bench erupted in jubilation, cheering for Ramirez, whose smile didn’t leave her face until after play resumed.
“We were all kind of surprised; I just wasn't expecting her to shoot from there, not that she couldn't score. It was impressive. I think even she was a little surprised,” the HHS coach said. "It was fun to see her score. It was a great goal."
Elkhorn came back to tie the game at 1-1 in the 13th minute. Adriana Pagan got behind the Tigers’ back line, just narrowly avoiding an offside call. She attacked the goal one-on-one with Quintero and tucked the ball inside the right post, just out of reach of a diving Quintero.
A premature doom seemed to set in for the Tigers in the 78th minute, when an Elkhorn player was fouled in the box, awarding the Antlers a penalty kick. But Quintero came up big once again, making the save and keeping the match tied.
"Jessalyn is so good, and she makes so many huge saves; she's really the key to the whole defense," Trausch said. "It starts with her and her communication and just her ability, it's so good."
Unfortunately for HHS, Elkhorn found the back of the net, just 40 seconds before the end of regulation. Hastings didn't get a reasonable shot at any sort of equalizer in the short time remaining.
The Tigers fell to 4-8 on the season, as Thursday's loss is the first to a Class B opponent in five such matches.
Hastings will now gear up for a quick turnaround to face rival Northwest, which is 11-0 on the year, in Grand Island on Friday. The Vikings have allowed only one goal this season, and they average 5.5 goals on offense. Northwest has won three of its last four matches 10-0.
"They're very good, very athletic, very fast, and they've got a really good goal scorer," Trausch said, referring to Guadalupe Sanchez, who has 20 goals on the year. "I think if we can shut her down and get some offense ourselves, then I think we have a chance too compete with them. I guess we'll see."