A seven-run outburst became more than enough runs for Elkhorn South to defeat Omaha Burke in Monday’s action at American Legion Class A National Division state baseball tournament.
The Elkhorn squad scored all of its runs in the sixth inning to capture a 7-2 victory in a winners’ bracket game at Duncan Field.
Elkhorn South, also known as the PDG Storm Gold, is slated to meet Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Burke will tangle with Columbus at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The tournament continues through Wednesday with all games at Duncan Field.
Omaha Burke took command early and seemed to be sailing along toward victory, owning a 2-0 lead in a defensive dual with solid pitching from both teams. But the Storm started to put a chink in the armor of Omaha Burke’s defense and pitcher Rodney Whaley.
“We had a couple of things go our way,” said Elkhorn South coach Brandon Dahl. “But credit to their guy (Burke pitcher Rodney Whaley). He was dominant in that game. We caught some breaks and we capitalized on them when we needed to.”
The Elkhorn club got its seven-run rally going with one out. PDG produced its rally with the help of two singles, a double, three walks and one hit batsman. Twelve Elkhorn batters made plate appearances in the fateful seventh frame.
Elkhorn’s defense kept Burke scoreless in the final two innings to ice the win and improve its record to 24-20-1, while Burke fell to 34-16-1.
Starting pitchers for each squad looked impressive on the hill.
Storm pitcher JT Roy fired a complete-game two hitter. He gave up one hit in the first inning. Burke didn’t get another hit off Roy until a fifth frame single. Neither hit led to any damage.
The Elkhorn hurler never seemed to get tired or lose much control.
“JT knew that once he got that lead he was going to go the rest of the way. He wanted it,” Dahl said. “From inning one through seven, to me, I don’t think there was a difference whatsoever. I think he calmed down once we got the lead. He went out there and he had to finish it, too. He was getting close to the pitch count. So he knew he had to attack right away.”
But Burke’s Whaley nearly owned the Elkhorn batters — through the fifth inning anyway. He notched six strikeouts before getting lifted in the sixth. By then Burke’s bottom had already started dropping out.
“I think, looking back on it, we probably should have made a change around the 75-pitch mark,” said Burke coach Aaron Molinaro. “(Whaley) got tired during that inning. He ran out of gas with four outs to go.”
The Elkhorn outfit registered only three hits through five frames before closing the game with seven hits.
“Right away our approach was not good. We swung at a lot of pitches in the dirt,” Dahl said. “We knew we had to start working counts a little bit more, and make him throw multiple breaking pitches in a row. Once we kind of adopted that, we started putting the ball in play and making things happen.”
Elkhorn South’s offense was led by Carson Rauner’s three hits, while he also scored a run. No other ES batter closed with multiple hits.
PDG Storm automatically advances to the finals of the National Division bracket.
South............0 0 0 0 0 7 0 — 7 7 0
Burke............0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 2 2
W — JT Roy. L — Rodney Whaley.
2B — ES, Connor Preble, Jack Ohlrich
Game 9
Lincoln Pius X scored in every offensive inning en route to an 11-4 victory over Grand Island Home Federal, ending the season for GI.
Union Bank posted one run in the first two innings, but Grand Island posted four runs on the scoreboard in the third. Lincoln tacked on another run in the bottom of the frame before regaining the lead with three more in the fourth. Pius scored three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Ian Woita recorded the win on the mound for Union Bank, which held GI to just three hits in the game. Lincoln tallied 10 knocks while receiving doubles from Reese Kortum, Brandon Weigel, and Prestong Utemark.
Lincoln Pius X will advance in the tourney.
Game 10
Cornerstone Insurance defeated Equitable Bank 3-2 in an elimination game despite not scoring after the first inning. Columbus tallied three runs in the first and held off Elkhorn North’s late rally. Cornerstone out-hit EB 10-8.
Ryan Eickhoff notched the win on the mound for Columbus while Carson Ripley was saddled with the loss. Cornerstone Insurance will advance in the tourney and play on Tuesday.