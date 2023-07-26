Led by its shortstop Kobe Eikmeier, Elkhorn South cruised to an 11-1 win over Lincoln Pius X to capture an American Legion National Division state baseball championship on Wednesday.
Eikmeier not only shined on offense and defense Wednesday. He turned in a most-valuable-player type of performance throughout the five-day tourney at historic Duncan Field.
He produced a 5-for-5 hitting performance Wednesday, skillfully played his defensive position and drove in the game-ending run. He also scored four times.
Eikmeier had a walk-off winning hit to help defeat Elkhorn North earlier in the tourney week.
The contest ended during the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule. The game-ending hit came when Eikmeier slapped a first-pitch single. It brought in Carter O’Neel who drew a walk.
“I was seeing the ball well. I prepared well before the game. Just had a lot of confidence coming into tonight,” Eikmeier said. “We were playing as a team. I had to come up and be a leader.”
The ES shortstop helped get his team’s offense untracked from the game’s beginning. He led off with a single and scored his team’s first run when hustling home on Carson Rauner’s double.
Eikmeier got a single and one run apiece in the second, third and fifth innings. He showed his speed, especially on the base paths when he laid down a bunt single in the ES second inning that witnessed the Elkhorn squad score four runs.
“He had an amazing day,” said Elkhorn South Brandon Dahl of his shortstop. “A couple of our guys did. Kobe had an amazing tournament. He’s been locked in. He’s gotten better as the year’s gone on. His defense has been phenomenal. Now his bat’s coming through. That’s huge for us.”
Rauner also played a big part in Elkhorn South’s Wednesday win. Besides his first-inning RBI double, he singled and scored in the second frame, then slapped another single in the third inning. Rauner twice got home safely.
Elkhorn South seemed mentally ready to face Pius X, which advanced to play ES by defeating Omaha Burke earlier Wednesday.
“I think our guys were ready to go. I think they knew that there was no game after this, and they wanted it,” Dahl said. “We talked about how we needed to make program history today. So, this is the first time we’ve ever been in the state championship in the summer. They wanted to make sure it wasn’t a runner up. We’re going to take this state title for us.”
The Elkhorn outfit will advance to a playoff against the American Division winner.
ES starting pitcher Dane Mosser completed five innings of work on the hill. He allowed Pius X its lone run in the first inning.
“We kept constant pressure on them. And then credit to our pitcher, Dane Mosser. He kept throwing up zeros for us. They scored one, then all of a sudden our guys gave (Mosser) a two spot. He had some struggling innings. But he kept getting it done when he needed to.”
After holding a 2-1 edge, Elkhorn’s four-run second inning boosted its lead to 6-1. ES posted two runs each in the third and fifth frames.
Pius X couldn’t get much going with its offense. The Lincoln squad closed with five hits.
An RBI single by Reese Kortum scored Brandon Weigel in the Pius X first at bats. Weigel reached on a game-opening walk. A double play broke the Lincoln squad’s effort to put up any more runs that inning.
The third frame witnessed Pius X put up back-to-back singles to open the inning. But ES retired the next three batters.
Another Pius X scoring chance deflated in the sixth inning. The Lincolnites popped back-to-back singles with one out. But two strikeouts ended the threat.
Pius X...............100 000 X — 1 5 0
ES.................242 021 X — 11 12 2
W — Dane Mosser. L — Cade Vanis
2B — ES, Carson Rauner, Jack Ohlrich