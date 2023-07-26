Led by its shortstop Kobe Eikmeier, Elkhorn South cruised to an 11-1 win over Lincoln Pius X to capture an American Legion National Division state baseball championship on Wednesday.

Eikmeier not only shined on offense and defense Wednesday. He turned in a most-valuable-player type of performance throughout the five-day tourney at historic Duncan Field.

Dinsdale
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0