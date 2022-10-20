HENDERSON — The first 33 seconds between Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Heartland were promising for the Bobcats.
A 61-yard touchdown run from Breckan Schluter on the very first play of the game put the visitors up 6-0. Then on Heartland’s first play of the game, quarterback Zachariah Quiring was intercepted by EMF’s Draven Payne, who took it 38 yards for the Bobcats’ second score.
At the snap of a finger, EMF’s upset bid took shape. But the good fortune didn’t last in a 20-18 first-round playoff loss to the Huskies (7-2).
“We had some fortunate plays the happened in that stretch. We talked all year that we started slow at times and we’ve been trying to get over that hump,” said EMF first-year head coach Kory Kahlandt. “Things were going in our favor, which we couldn’t sustain that, and so, yeah, our guys made some plays early.”
The Huskies rattled off two consecutive touchdowns from Trev Peters to tie the game at 12-12 after a quarter. Then Schluter scored his second touchdown of the night to put the Bobcats up 18-12.
After that score from EMF with 7:04 to go in the half, Heartland found enough motivation to reach the end zone one more time before the half with Quiring doing the honors from 1 yard out and the Huskies converted the two-point conversion to seal the 20-18 lead.
Heartland’s defense kept the Bobcats off the board in the second half.
EMF faced 75 yards in front of them with 9:55 left in the game. A heavy dose of Schluter had the Bobcats marching down the field.
Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Bobcats kept the ball on the ground and handed off to Schluter, who made it inside the 1 yard line, but got stood up and gave the ball to the Huskies who ran out the clock and clinched the win.
“We were thinking, ‘Get the ball to Breckan, he can make those two yards,’ and unfortunately he didn’t. I knew he was close and running behind our offensive line the whole 75 yards down the field,” Kahlandt said.
Schluter was a work horse for the Bobcats all season. On Thursday, he ran the ball 38 times for 230 yards and the team’s only two offensive two touchdowns.
“Breckan is one heck of a worker. He is the first guy to tell you that the offensive line is what makes it go,” said Kahlandt. “There are not may guys who could tackle him one-on-one this year. He is one heck of a kid.”
EMF (5-4).......................12 6 0 0 — 18
Heartland (7-2)...............12 8 0 0 — 20
EMF — 61 run Bracken Schluter (conversion failed)
EMF — 38 interception Daven Payne (conversion failed)
Heartland — 3 yard run Trev Peters (conversion failed)
Heartland — 1 yard run Peters (conversion failed)
EMF — 8 yard run Schluter (conversion failed)
Heartland — 1 yard run Zachariah Quiring (conversion good)