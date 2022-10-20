HENDERSON — The first 33 seconds between Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Heartland were promising for the Bobcats.

A 61-yard touchdown run from Breckan Schluter on the very first play of the game put the visitors up 6-0. Then on Heartland’s first play of the game, quarterback Zachariah Quiring was intercepted by EMF’s Draven Payne, who took it 38 yards for the Bobcats’ second score.

0
0
0
0
0