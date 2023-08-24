HOLDREGE — Coming off a 3-6 season, the Holdrege Dusters are hoping to turn around a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Holdrege wants to build some momentum that they created at the end of the season in hopes of making 2023 a successful season and a chance at a playoff berth.
“We have a lot of core guys returning who will lead some talented but inexperienced players in the fall of 23,” said Dusters coach Jacob McLain, who is coaching his fourth year at the helm.
McLain is excited for the season to begin to see his players execute the way they did at the end of last season.
“Execution, taking care of the football, and tackling will have a big impact on the Duster’s success this fall,” he said. “Winning the turnover battle will be a big emphasis.”
Leading the Dusters is senior Zac Sundquist, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 170-pound halfback/safety.
“He is a football player,” McLain said. “He can play at all three levels. He has great natural instincts and always around the ball.”
The Dusters have to replace two key players from last year.
Jackson Hinrichs threw for 1,056 yards and eight touchdown and rushed for 932 yards and 12 more touchdowns for an average of 103.6 yards per game on the ground.
Jaydan Janssen rushed for 767 yards with five touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards a carry and 85.2 ypg.
Aug. 25 vs. Sidney; Sept. 1 at Adams Central; Sept. 8 vs. Central City; Sept. 15 at McCook; Sept. 22 vs. Minden; Sept. 29 vs. Broken Bow; Oct. 6 at Gothenburg; Oct. 13 at Cozad; Oct. 20 vs. Ogallala