LINCOLN — The Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln can make for an overwhelming environment to any player making his or her first appearance at the state tennis meet. But Hastings freshman Keira Erickson made herself at home in the final tournament of the season, cruising through the first two rounds with a pair of victories; an impressive feat for anyone, let alone a freshman.
Erickson reached the quarterfinals of the Class B No. 2 singles division, coming just one win shy of advancing to the final day of the tennis season in the semifinals. Her loss to fourth-seeded Isabella Hecht of Norris has her vying for fifth or seventh place on Friday.
The young Tiger standout came into the tournament seeded fifth — the highest seeding of any Tribland player. She opened her day with a win over Waverly's Sophia Johnson, beating her in straight sets. Erickson then put together an impressive 6-0, 6-3 victory over Crete's Jordyn Coe, who had earned the 12th seed in the division. In the final round played on Thursday, Hecht edged out Erickson 6-4 in the first set before claiming victory with a 6-2 win in set No. 2. Erickson will now take on Kearney Catholic's Makenzie Schroeder, seeded eighth, with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match and the loser dropping to the seventh-place match.
The No. 2 singles also saw St. Cecilia's Addison Demuth move on past the first round. She notched a win in the tiebreaker against Bennington's Chloe Stuckenschmi, winning the final frame 10-6 to advance. Demuth had dropped the first set 7-5 but bounced back with a 6-4 win in the second. Unfortunately for the Hawkette, she ran into the top-seeded player in the division in Tanya Bachu of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia. Bachu won in straight sets to end Demuth's day.
Tribland had two more victories on the day, coming from each of the doubles competitions.
In No. 1 doubles, Adams Central's Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh had the eight seed and opened their tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over the duo from Beatrice. The pair of Patriots were then knocked off in the second round by the No. 9 seed from McCook, losing 6-0, 6-1. Hastings' No. 2 doubles team of Lexi Benson and Lexie Schultz had to go to a tiebreaker in their first set of the day; they won 7-4 to claim the first set before finishing the match with a 6-2 win in set two. The strong finish sealed an upset over the 12th seed in the division, Natalie Roche and Eizlee Misko of Norris. But Benson and Schultz dropped their next match at the hands of fifth-seeded Haley Hernandez Sandoval and Kayleigh Cetak of Lexington.
Friday's action begins at 9 a.m. with the fifth-place and seventh-place matches scheduled for 11 a.m. The championship and third-place matches will be played at 1 p.m.
State tournament matchups (agate)
No. 1 singles
First round
Valerie Bennie, Nebraska City, def. Emmery Huyser, Adams Central; 3-6, 6-4, (12-10)
No. 11 Megan Bowley, Scottsbluff, def. Cara Ansbach, Hastings; 6-3, 6-0
Alejandra Limon-Camarena, South Sioux City, def. Amy Tran, St. Cecilia
No. 2 singles
First round
Emma Nelson, Hershey, def. Ixchel Lom, Adams Central; 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 Keira Erickson, Hastings, def. Sophia Johnson, Waverly; 6-0, 6-0
Addison Demuth, St. Cecilia, def. Chloe Stuckenschmi, Bennington; 5-7, 6-4, (10-6)
Second round
No. 1 Tanya Bachu, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, def. Addison Demuth, St. Cecilia; 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 Keira Erickson, Hastings, def. No. 12 Jordyn Coe, Crete; 6-0, 6-3
Third round
No. 4 Isabella Hecht, Norris, def. No. 5 Keira Erickson, Hastings; 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 doubles
First round
No. 8 Elli Marker/Brianna Stroh, Adams Central, def. Avery Martin/Ashton Strubel, Beatrice; 6-3, 6-3
No. 5 Quinlan Sullivan/Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt Catholic, def. Delaney Choate/Bianca Truong, Hastings; 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Pauliina Fomicheva/Julia Gates, Elkhorn, Leah Hentzen/Emma Schultes, St. Cecilia; 6-0, 6-1
Second round
No. 9 Isabelle Clause/Abigail Johnson, McCook, def. No. 8 Elli Marker/Brianna Stroh, Adams Central; 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 doubles
First round
No. 4 Jaci Meyers/Carley Peters, McCook, def. Madaline McDaniel/Charlee Mucklow, Adams Central; 6-3, 6-0
Lexi Benson/Lexie Schultz, Hastings, def. No. 12 Natalie Roche/Eizlee Misko, Norris; 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
No. 6 Brinlynn Johnson/Addison Ziska, Bennington, def. Emma Cerny/Sarah Walz, St. Cecilia; 6-0, 6-3
Second round
No. 5 Haley Hernandez Sandoval/Kayleigh Cetak, Lexinigton, def. Lexi Benson/Lexie Schultz, Hastings; 6-1, 6-4