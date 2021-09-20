Self-inflicted wounds have been one contributing factor to Hastings College’s recent slump on the volleyball court.
Loser’s of three of their last four matches, the Broncos ( have repeatedly shot themselves in the foot through the duration of the stretch with a variety of errors and other costly mistakes.
The latest example was Saturday’s loss to No. 19 Concordia, which most recently dropped 13 spots in the NAIA rankings following an 8-5 start to the year. The caveat is the Bulldogs (8-5, 3-2) have faced seven ranked squads, going 3-4 against them.
Unranked Hastings College (11-6, 2-3 GPAC) has played three of the four rated teams on its schedule in the last 10 days. It started with a five-set loss to No. 17 College of St. Mary and sweeps by No. 1 Midland and, most recently, Concordia.
“I feel like (Concordia) should be ranked and for a reason,” said head coach Alex Allard, whose team lost 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 Saturday inside Lynn Farrell Arena. “They’re are a very competitive team. We, statistically, played better against them than we did against Midland, but the game just felt different. I don’t know if that’s because Midland was No. 1, but it just felt like we were in it a little bit more than the Concordia game.”
Although improved, the numbers against the Bulldogs were still damning. HC committed 19 hitting errors in the match independent from service errors and others that Allard and her staff keep on the bench.
“I think that’s what holding us back,” Allard said of the errors. “It’s not a certain position or skill or anything like that. It’s more so we’re just making too many errors and we’ve got to learn how to minimize them.”
Concordia mishit just nine attacks, slugging .363 for the match compared to HC’s .125 attacking percentage.
The Bulldogs utilized multiple weapons against the Broncos, who at times were limited to using just one or two.
Camryn Opfer, who tied HC’s Emily Krolikowski for the match-high with 11 kills, scored efficiently, ending her night at .321.
Carly Rodaway and Erica Heinzerling each added nine kills for CUNE.
Doniphan-Trumbull grad Kalee Wiltfong scored seven kills at a .357 clip. Also with seven kills, Gabi Nordaker hit .500.
Krolikowski took 25 swings for the Broncos, nine more than Sydney Mullin (five kills). Amani Monroe converted six kills on 12 attempts.
Allard said the second set stood out in terms of the Broncos’ passing effort, which in turn led to more in-system offense. As a team, HC produced 12 kills and hit .233 in the second game.
“Against any team, but specifically them with as big as they are, we’ve got to be able to be in system and run all of our hitters,” Allard said. “When we can’t do that, we have to rely on Emily or someone on the pin. Passing definitely got better that second set; I think that was the big difference.”
Next up (subhed)
Hastings travels to Kearney Monday for an exhibition match with University of Nebraska-Kearney. The first serve is set for 5:30 p.m. at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers (9-1) currently own the No. 1 ranking in NCAA Division II.
UNK lost its first match at home over the weekend in four sets to third-ranked Washburn.
“That’ll be the second No.1-ranked team we play in a week,” Allard said with a laugh, recognizing the challenge awaiting her team. “But like I told the girls, this kind of matchup we need to be looking forward to because it’s going to prepare us for the GPAC... It’s just a good opportunity for us to work on our game and prepare ourselves because the GPAC’s kind of crazy, like it is every year.”
Monday will mark the first time since 2013 that the Lopers and Broncos have matched up. According to the Hastings College athletic website, HC has lost at least its last four matches against UNK. Their 2009 clash went to four sets while the subsequent matches in 2010, 2012 and 2013 were sweeps.
Nebraska-Kearney was the national runner-up in 2019, losing its only match in the national championship.
Lopers head coach Rick Squiers coached Hastings College from 1993-98. He has been at UNK since 1999. While at HC, his teams went 206-59 and won three NIAC championships (1996-98).
Hastings High grad Cecilia Beahm and Minden grad Jensen Rowse are on the Lopers roster. Beahm transferred to UNK from HC following her freshman season. Rowse is a walk-on.
Beahm has played 13 sets and notched 42 kills and 11 blocks, while Rowse has four service aces and picked up 32 digs in 16 sets.
“(UNK) is big and physical — definitely bigger than us,” Allard said. “It’ll be interesting, but we’re really excited. The girls are pumped. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a local school and the girls might know some players on the squad over there or we just don’t get the opportunity to play NCAA teams, but they’re really excited about it so that’s good.”