Golf can be a streaky sport, but Hastings College junior Gabe Escalera seems to be in a zone of his own as of late.
The Broncos' top golfer has won three consecutive collegiate events, the most recent of which came Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
"It's very impressive, and it's very uncommon," HC coach Skyler Good said of Escalera's hot streak. "I have never heard of someone winning back-to-back collegiate tournaments, let along doing it three weeks in a row."
Escalera has opened the season with wins at the Maverick invite in Fairbault, Minn.; the Blue River Classic in Lincoln; and now the Siouxland invite. The latter two were 54-hole events across two days.
His margins of victory, respectively, have been by four strokes, one stroke (playoff), and three strokes.
"It's been super exciting to see," said Good. "In eight rounds of tournament golf this fall, he's been at par or better in seven of them."
The trio of wins comes after Escalera won the 2023 Hastings Open, a 36-hole weekend event split between Southern Hills Golf Course and Lochland Country Club. He took that victory by a comfortable eight strokes.
The momentum has only continued to build with school now in session.
"We've always known Gabe was special and was capable of big things," said Good, "but when he got to campus this fall, a switch flipped and Gabe started realizing how good Gabe was.
"I think he was heavily underestimating himself as to how good he actually is."
Even still, as a sophomore last season Escalera tied the program record with a competition round of 66. He shot the same score in Tuesday's final round on Landsmeer Golf Club, overcoming a three-stroke deficit across the last nine holes to claim the victory over Morningside's Braden Bernaldo.
Morningside has been top of the class in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, alongside Northwestern — and now most recent champion Doane, for the better part of the last decade-plus, Good said.
But the Broncos are catching up. They finished ahead of Doane in team scoring on Tuesday by two strokes, and were six back from second-place Northwestern.
"If we can find a consistent fourth scorer, we'll be right in there," said Good.
For the moment, however, Good will happily take where his program sits in terms of scoring considering its status upon his arrival three years ago.
The Broncos have cut their team scoring average down nearly 60 strokes during that timeframe. Good takes almost no credit for the improvement as far as golf itself goes. He said it's a product of good recruiting and investment — or "TLC" — into the program.
Escalera and junior teammate Cullen Buscher, the Broncos' No. 3, have "taken the program under their wing, to a place it's really never been before," Good said.
Escalera is doing so in an unconventional way.
"If you look at the stat sheet, you wouldn't think he's playing as good of golf as he is," Good said.
Escalera is finding the fairway just 42% of the time off the tee box, and getting up-and-down for par just 40% of the time.
Where he's outstanding is reaching the green in regulation, which is happening 86% of the time. The PGA Tour average is 62%, Good said.
Early on this season, Good said he could tell Escalera was bound to accomplish great things when he counted 22 birdies and three eagles amongst scores during a 54-hole stretch.
"He's done a tremendous job of sticking to our game plan of staying patient and not trying to force birdies," Good said. "He hasn't let the train fall off the tracks when he has a bad hole or two."
Another tear like that one could help Escalera claim the school record outright. He's currently tied with Collin Tedesco and Asier Undabeitia.
Good said that's Escalera's primary motivator this season.
"He wants it by himself so bad," the coach said. "That's his ultimate goal by the end of the year."
Escalera will have a chance on the Broncos' home course Sept. 25-26 during the Hastings College invite. He could also reach the milestone Oct. 6-7 at Awarii Dunes in Axtell, which suits Escalera's game well, said Good.
"It'd be great to get some people out to our home meet to show some support," Good said, "and hopefully witness Hastings College golf program history."