Jenna Esch chose a specialized path to her college destination.
A multi-sport athlete through two years of high school, Esch doubled down on herself and decided on a more individual journey to success and a college track and field scholarship.
“Having the season off my junior year is what made me decide (on track),” Esch said. “Since I lost a year and everything, I realized how much I missed it and decided I wanted to do it as long as possible.”
Her determination, which mainly featured strenuous workouts in the summer heat and in the weight room, led to a rewarding finish at the 2021 Nebraska state track and field meet where she and her St. Cecilia teammates were Class C runners-up, finishing second to Chase County.
And it’s now taking her to a powerhouse college program down the road in Seward.
The Concordia University women’s track and field team is fresh off a third-place finish at the NAIA national meet.
“They make great athletes and I just kind of want to see the potential I could have with amazing coaching,” Esch said. “I know their coaching staff is really good, so I just want to see what I can do.”
Esch and Concordia University essentially chose each other.
The pursuit began right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic struck, or shortly before, according to CUNE coach Matt Beisel.
He said a main focus of his during recruiting is taking care of Nebraska kids first.
Esch was one who certainly stood out.
“I saw huge potential,” Beisel said. “She was more sprint-oriented (early in her career) but also ran a 4-by-8 (3,200 relay).
“You never know how a kid is going to pan out, but we got along great. She found us to be a really good fit.”
Along with her athletic ability and studiousness, that fit included Esch’s faith, too.
By the time the two parties — Beisel and Esch — officially met for a campus visit, a scholarship offer was already in the open.
“But then I just watched the way she walked and moved and I’m like, ‘OK, we’re giving you more money,’ “ Beisel said with a laugh.
“She just has a lot of obvious athletic ability just in the way she is put together.”
First-year St. Cecilia coach Trevor Alber inherited the job in February, which meant not much time to get acquainted with his roster.
But he was immediately impressed with Esch and the way she worked and carried herself.
“She just has a competitiveness inside that she might not be in first (initially) but she’ll finish strong and most of the time gun down anyone that’s out there in front of her,” Alber said.
“All of what she did helped push the other ladies that were on our team to compete and be up there with her. She’d push them in practice and whatnot.”
At state, the Hawkettes were favorites in some eyes, including their own. But a second-place finish is nothing to complain about.
Plus, the team ran about as well as it could have. If not for Chase County’s eight top-three finishes and handful of victories on that Saturday, the Hawkettes might have been champions.
“At the beginning of the season, we never even thought about that,” Esch said. “As we got closer, it was honestly everyone else talking about us and saying we could possibly go down there and get first or second. That’s just kind of when we realized that we have a lot more potential than we thought we did.
“It’s definitely good to get second.”
St. Cecilia won the 3,200 relay (9:45.06) and placed second in the 1,600 relay (4:05.47). Esch ran the first leg on the former and anchored the latter.
Individually, Esch was fourth in the 400 (59.41) and fifth in the 800 (2:21.56).
“She performed really well for us,” Alber said. “She ran her best time in the opening leg of the 4-by-8 and followed it up with running really well in the prelims of the 400 and came back and ran (a three-second) PR in the open 800 and came back and ran another good time in the 400. She gave it her all in the 4-by-4 and still ran a really good time for us, but unfortunately Bryn McNair from Chase County just ran phenomenal.”
The events Esch finished her career running — the mid-distance races — weren’t the ones she began it in. She was a sprinter and saw more success that way initially.
But as a sophomore she was thrown in to an open slot in the 3,200 relay, where she produced a notable split.
“That’s kind of when it all started for mid-distance,” Esch said. “I started doing those workouts and I started to be more successful in the 400 and 800.”
Beisel has plans to keep Esch in the same type of races. The fourth-year coach has high aspirations for his incoming recruit.
“We think the 600 (in indoor track) is going to be an event where she can qualify for nationals, potentially as a freshman,” Beisel said. “She’s just got that great middle range. She’s got top end speed, but she also has endurance. Plus, she has the mentality for it... Getting to nationals as a freshman in an individual event is tricky, but if anyone has the potential to do it, she does.
“We see her coming in and being all conference in multiple events and then being able to help us at the national level as early as her freshman year.”
Esch will continue her training in the next few months before she moves to Seward, where Beisel — who doubles as the cross country coach and recruiting coordinator — said practice for track athletes begins immediately.
“We have a robust track program, where obviously the distance kids are doing cross country, but all of our other kids who aren’t throwers start track practice on the first day of school,” Beisel said. “So, she’ll be out there with a big training group of national class athletes and she is going to thrive.”