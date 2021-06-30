Daeton Espino didn’t think his last pitch was his best pitch of the day — it was inside and a little high — but as soon as he heard the home plate umpire ring up Grand Island’s Austin Payne, the celebration was on.
Espino completed his first high school no-hitter the way every pitcher wants to: with a strikeout. He went the distance Tuesday night at Duncan Field and delivered a near-flawless effort.
“Hats off to Daeton Espino,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “My goodness, he just beat up the zone and even with guys on base he didn’t shy away from it. He kept attacking hitters and our defense played great behind him.”
Espino struck out eight Grand Island Five Points Bank hitters. Four walks and an error by his defense prohibited him from being perfect.
Grand Island led off the second drawing back-to-back walks, but a 6-3 double play and a groundout to first ended the threat.
A two-out walk in the third was stranded at first base, and the one-out defensive blunder by the Braves in the fifth, coupled with a two-out walk, was flattened by a fly out to right.
Espino retired the final six he faced in order, sandwiching a groundout with his sixth and seventh Ks in the 1-2-3 sixth inning, and inducing a foul pop out and grounder before his eighth and final punch-out.
“I trusted my defense, I trusted our batters,” Espino said. “When everyone works together we can do stuff like that all the time. It’s just great to see, though.”
Espino’s offense backed him with a run in the second, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Elijah Johnson singled in Braden Rutt, who doubled, to break the scoreless tie.
Four consecutive hits in the fifth, including a double by Jayden Teichmeier, helped the Braves scratch two more across.
Teichmeier, who finished 4-for-4, plated Cameron Brumbaugh with his sixth-inning single.
“I know the offense has my back either way. And I did my part, so...” Espino said with a smile.
The Braves eyed the zero on the scoreboard all game. Heading out for the top of the seventh, there was an emphasis placed on maintaining the no-hitter.
“The boys were saying, ‘We’re diving for everything!’ ” Story said.
The team also made sure its head coach didn’t pull Espino, like he did after five no-hit innings against North Platte earlier this summer.
“I had to get some other guys some work (against North Platte) and they were giving me a hard time today saying, ‘You’re not taking him out today,’ “ Story said. “That wasn’t in the plans, so they all knew the situation and were excited to get behind him.”
Following his final pitch, Espino casually walked toward Johnson Imperial Homes’ dugout on the third base side, trying to hide a gleaming smile.
Johnson Imperial Homes’ Daeton Espino tosses a seven-inning no-hitter. Here’s the final out & celebration. @DuncanField pic.twitter.com/mONLe7FVKz— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) June 29, 2021
Braves third baseman Elijah Johnson redirected Espino back onto the field with a hearty shove. Then, shortstop Nick Conant, Logan Kennedy, and Brumbaugh and the rest of the JIH roster mobbed Espino in front of home plate.
A difficult achievement in the bag, Espino only cared about the end result.
“If I gave up a hit, all that matters is getting the win,” he said.