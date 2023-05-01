The Duncan Field crowd rewarded Tiger pitcher Daeton Espino with a standing ovation Monday. He certainly deserved it.
HHS’ senior pitcher dominated from the mound, allowing just two hits in a 12-1 win over Crete in HHS’ final regular season game.
Now the Class B No. 8 Tigers are preparing for the district playoffs, with a state-tournament bid on the line. They will match up Thursday against Waverly in the B-2 tournament. It will be played at Wahoo’s historic Sam Crawford Field.
“I felt really good today,” Espino said about his Monday pitching. “My team had a good in and out, so that really made me calm down on the mound. It gives the team good momentum into districts. We have a really good shot. I believe we can make it to state.”
Espino pitched about as well as anyone could during the early innings. He retired the first eight batters he faced through 2 ⅔ innings. He had struck out four.
The only damage that Crete did came in the third inning. Espino gave up a bloop single and an RBI one-base hit in that frame. Then Espino continued to baffle the Cardinals’ batters until Tiger coach Blake Marquardt relieved him after one out in the fourth inning.
The partisans stood and clapped loudly for Espino as he left the mound for the dugout. They were also cheering for all his years in the Tiger baseball program.
“Daeton could have gone longer; could have gone shorter. We felt he had earned that senior moment. To walk off to a standing ovation. He’s been a varsity pitcher since his sophomore year.”
Espino closed with five strikeouts.
Marquardt said Monday’s outing was just what his team was looking for in the final game prior to district action.
“It is about carrying over to the postseason. That’s why we really wanted to go after this win, so that we had the right mindset going into the postseason. More importantly, we really wanted to play good baseball. I thought we did that,” Marquardt said. “Daeton Espino threw extremely well today. It might have been his best performance of the year.”
Hastings took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Evan Rust hustled home on a Nolan Hyde ground out. Rust got on with a walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on an error.
The Tigers put some distance between themselves and the Cardinals in the third inning by scoring four runs on five hits, including Naz Robinson’s RBI triple. HHS commanded a 5-1 cushion.
HHS blew the game wide open in the fourth inning by posting seven runs. Eleven Tigers made plate appearances. Wild pitching hurt the Cardinals. Three Tigers got hit by a pitch.
One of the fourth inning highlights came from Espino’s triple that drove in Evan Rust and Nolan Hyde. Others who scored for the Tigers that inning were Espino, Cameron Brumbaugh, Landon Hinrichs, Elijah Johnson, and Adam Rutt.
“Our defense was good, and we strung a lot of hits together. So it is what you wanted to see as a team heading into the postseason.”
The Tigers’ first-round district game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday against Waverly. The two squads faced off in Hastings April 20, with the Tigers getting a 6-3 win.
“It is a good team,” Marquardt said about Waverly. “We played them at home. Now it will be on a neutral field. It will be a little different. But I feel confident going into it.”
Crete (5-17)............001 00x x — 1 3 3
HHS (12-10)...........014 7xx x — 12 9 3
W — Daeton Espino. L — Mason Crumbliss
3B — H, Naz Robinson, Espino.