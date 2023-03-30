Hastings and Central City/Fullerton/Centura weren't slated to play seven innings on Thursday, but they did anyway.
The Tigers and Kernels already had two in the bag before their first try at completing a game was postponed due to a snowstorm on Monday.
But after Hastings squandered a four-run lead in the seventh inning on Thursday at Duncan Field, the teams went the distance of a regular game nonetheless.
The Tigers, though, atoned for their inability to put the Class C No. 2 Kernels away earlier, winning 12-11 on Daeton Espino's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
Espino turned on a 2-0 fastball in a bases-loaded situation with no outs and ripped it past the third baseman. Evan Rust trotted home and was jumped by Hastings teammates as he touched home plate.
The Tigers (3-2) were walk-off winners.
Most importantly, they were just winners, which once looked like a promising outcome, then, through a Central City rally, didn't at all.
Hastings pulled ahead 11-7 in the sixth inning, taking advantage of four errors by the Kernels and one big hit by Nolan Hyde to post a five-spot.
But the lead slowly inched away from reliever Joe Hoffman, who had taken over for Espino in the fourth and done well to keep the Kernel bats quiet until they mounted a comeback with an out on the board in the seventh.
The bottom of the Central City order lit the fire, with a single, a double and a walk.
With the lineup turned over, Hastings went to its bullpen for Eli Schneider, who induced a pop up for the second out before an RBI single by Blake Jensen made it a two-run game.
The game was brand new three pitches later following Carter Noakes' two-run double that was slicing away — with the boost of a southern wind — from the Tigers' left fielder Landon Hinrichs.
Schneider shut the Kernels down in both the eighth and ninth innings with the help of his defense. CC/F/C loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but a smart play by HHS second baseman Cameron Brumbaugh got the Tigers out of the inning.
Brumbaugh caught a soft liner and turned a double play.
"A high IQ kid, that's just who Cam Brumbaugh is," said head coach Blake Marquardt. "We expect him to make big plays both offensively and defensively, and he did. He made a great read on the ball because that actually is easy to go back on and get a hop on, but he charged it and made a nice play.
"He gained momentum for us right there."
The momentum trickled into the home half, where Rust led off with an infield single and Elijah Johnson reached on a bunt attempt. The Kernels put Chance Vertin on intentionally.
Enter Espino, who head coach Blake Marquardt debated asking to execute a suicide squeeze for the win.
But after Espino watched the first two pitches for balls, Marquardt gave the green light.
"After he went up 2-0, it's really hard to ask him to take the bat out of his hand," Marquardt said. "If it was 2-1 or 1-1, we probably would have been squeezing. But 2-0 I figured he was probably getting a pitch he could drive and he did."
Espino started the game — both Monday and continued Thursday — but didn't make it out of the fourth inning. Neither did Central City starter Jakob Ruhl.
"I figured each starter would get to the fifth or sixth from that point, we'd need a closer and that was it," Marquardt said. "But it was more of an offensive game."
The teams, which started Thursday's game tied at 2-all, combined for 27 hits. Rust, Espino and Hyde had two apiece for Hastings. Jensen was 4-for-6 for the Kernels.
Hyde had what was the go-ahead hit for the Tigers in the sixth, scoring Chance Vertin after a short controversy following a throwing error by the Kernels that tied the game and, at first, appeared to put Hastings in front.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Ralston on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Weather, again, does not look promising.
CC/F/C (2-1)...............202 210 400 — 11 15 6
HHS (3-2)...................023 105 001 — 12 12 4
W — Eli Schneider. L — Bosten Caspersen.
2B — C, Carter Noakes. H, Landon Hinrichs.