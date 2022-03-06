Have the Bruning, Davenport and Shickley communities caught their breath yet?
Is everyone's heart rate back to normal?
That's what a 24-point comeback will do to you.
Those three towns have their girls basketball team to thank for the cardiac arrest they experienced watching the Class D-1, District 8 final Feb. 25 in Shelby.
The 63-57 overtime victory the Eagles pulled out over Elgin Public/Pope John could be pictured in the dictionary under "unbelievable," as coach Shana Gerberding coined it.
A week after the fact, the feeling was still the same.
"I think everybody pretty much had us written off," said Gerberding, whose Eagles will play in a fifth straight state tournament.
That goes for the radio announcers, too. Gerberding replayed the broadcast and couldn't blame them while her team trailed by 20 with six minutes to play.
"When we got it down to 13 I think they kind of thought 'Hey, this could happen,' " she said.
That it did, but not first without a ton of doubt. Not in the kids on the floor, but the time on the clock.
"The only thought I had when we were down seven or eight with like 1:39 left, I told my assistant we were going to run out of time," Gerberding said.
"Everything just worked perfect."
The Eagles (23-4), the No. 7 seed in the D-1 state tournament field, can only hope they're as fortunate Tuesday when they meet No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (18-6) at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
As Gerberding noted, don't let Bergan's record fool you.
"We'll be the fifth team in D-1 that they've played all season," the BDS coach said.
"They're used to playing big schools — bigger schools than we see — on a regular level. The girls are going to have to play well."
Both teams have just two senior contributors.
Junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik leads the Knights in scoring, averaging 12.7 points per game. She also grabs 8.2 rebounds an outing.
Gerberding said Bergan's rebounding stands out.
"I think they average 11 offensive rebounds a game," she said.
JessaLynn Hudson's 10 points and 6.7 rebounds lead the Eagles. Hannah Miller averages 9.2 points. Taylor Sliva adds 8.9 points and 4.6 boards.
"I think they're going to key in on Jess," Gerberding said. "They'll sag and collapse on her and we're going to have to make shots from the outside to clear that up."
Gerberding described this BDS team as different than years past. She said it's taken some extra development for them to grow and shine on the court. But they're back at the state tournament nonetheless.
"I think they believe in themselves," Gerberding said, "and that they're going to win on Tuesday."