DONIPHAN — The Grand Island Central Catholic/Doniphan-Trumbull/Wood River/Heartland Lutheran co-op won the battle of area co-ops Tuesday night.
The Crusaders rode solid pitching performances and capitalized on situations to knock off Holdrege-Adams Central in Doniphan.
“Our two pitchers (Mady Renz and Logan Rainforth) did a really nice job of locating their pitches. I thought we had a really good game plan coming in against HAC and our pitchers executed it very well,” said GICC head coach Brock Culler.
The Liberty Storm (10-6) jumped out to 2-0 lead early with Abbey Fish to hit a double to score Isabel Raburn and Savannah Lewis hitting into a fielders’ choice that would score Fish.
But the offense stalled after that.
The Crusaders countered back with a run in the bottom of the first with Kylie Gangwish scoring on an RBI single from Avery O’Boyle. Then they tied the game in the third inning.
After that, it was all the home team.
The miscues started to add up for the Liberty Storm in the fourth and the Crusaders made them pay.
GICC/D-T scored three runs in the bottom of the inning off two hits, an error and a couple wild pitches.
HAC scored one run in the last three innings with a total of three hits.
“I really love this team defensively,” Culler said. “This team is all out and go. That energy tonight transferred to a lot of big plays out there. And it transferred to our offense. Our kids did a great job of adjusting and it was fantastic.”
The fifth inning became big for the Crusaders thanks to Hannah Greathouse’s two-run double.
“I had to make some adjustments at the plate and I needed that hit. They’ve been pitching to me high so I had to watch those and so I made the adjustment and it paid off,” Greathouse said.
Small ball was key for the Crusaders, too, as most of the lineup was able to lay a bunt down to move runners over and at times got on base, as well.
“We were bunting the ball. We were showing bunt at times and pulled it back. We bunted the ball to third and one of my players scored from second and that is something that we talked about. We had the opportunity to do it there,” Culler said.
Renz went five innings, giving up three runs on five hits with a strikeout and two walks on 78 pitches.
HAC had trouble finding the hits late in the game as well as finding ways to limit the damage.
“We are winning games we are suppose to win. These teams that we really focus on to help make us better for the stretch run, we have spells during the games where we are not making plays,” said HAC head coach Jason Hale. “It is now time to start making plays and in this game against GICC/D-T we did not make a lot of plays.”
To Hale, the Liberty Storm’s early offensive success was a carry over from the first game where HAC rolled over Hershey 15-3.
“We told them after the first game that we are going to go right back out and put some runs on the board and the top of our order did that,” he said. “Just down the stretch we did not make a play at all. Errors in our book equate to runs and it’s about how it worked out.”
GICC/D-T dominated Hershey in game one of the triangular, winning 12-0. The pitching staff came through in the first win of the day for the Crusaders.
“Mikah (Culler) did a great job of executing her pitches and keeping those kids off balance and the defense played really well behind her,” Culler said.