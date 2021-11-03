EXETER — Exeter-Milligan started its 2021 campaign with an 8-10 record. Not exactly what you’d expect from a state qualifier.
But the Timberwolves are riding a hot streak into Lincoln for their first state tournament berth since 2018.
In the month of October, the ‘Wolves are 13-2.
They have won their last 11 games, including a Crossroads Conference title against Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, who qualified for the Class D-1 state tournament.
E-M picked up a subdistrict title over Parkview Christian and followed that with a district title over South Platte on Saturday.
The ‘Wolves record now stands at 20-10 as it begins its first state tournament journey under head coach Madalynn Fousek.
“When we beat BDS in the conference title game that sparked the girls and got them to believe we can beat anyone,” said Fousek. “Our subdistricts went well for us and we prepared for the district final and they took care of business right away.
“Our mindset right now is that we can beat anyone on any given day as long as we all show up.”
E-M has a heavy task in front of them. The Wolves drew the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena to kick off play in the D-2 bracket.
The two teams met earlier this year at the MUDECAS tournament, where the Irish swept the ‘Wolves in the two sets.
The battle to watch Thursday is in the middle.
Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky a 5-foot-10 senior, leads the ‘Wolves in kills with 332 and ace serves with 48.
Jansky will matchup against Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt. The 6-foot middle blocker has been a challenge for opposing teams all season. Vonderschmidt leads the Irish with 368 kills, 46 blocks and 53 aces. Her 321 digs rank second.
“It is going to be a battle and it is going to be fun to watch,” Fousek said. “They are both very talented and they both carry their team, so it is definitely going to be a battle and hopefully both of them play well and just compete with each other.”
In the district final against South Platte, Jansky hit .489 with 24 kills. As a team, South Platte had 18 total kills in the match.
“Cameran has done so much. She has put her body through a lot. She steps up every game (and) when we need a kill we go to her,” Fousek said. “She takes that pressure and does a great job with it. It doesn’t matter who you play, when you hit .489 like she did then you’re doing a great job.”
“We are super lucky to have her as a part of this team.”
Falls City Sacred Heart comes into Lincoln with a 32-2 record with both losses to Diller-Odell, the No. 6 seed in D-2.
The Irish have the size advantage over E-M so that will be a challenge for the ‘Wolves, but playing good defense will help level the match, Fousek said.
“I think our size hasn’t impacted us at all this year,” Fousek said. “We do all that we can to get block touches and our blockers do a great job of reading the play and getting up there to help out defense out, so I’m not too concerned about size. If they are going to hit over us, we will allow that, give a tip of the cap and move on. We just need to control what we can control.”
In order for the ‘Wolves to stay in the game, their pass receiving has to be sharp and controlling the ball is the key to put the Irish out of system.
“Serving and passing is definitely going to be the key. We are going to have to serve aggressively and get them out of system,” said Fousek. “We need to make them go to their other hitters and we have to pass well and stay in system to find Cameran and give our other hitters the chance to be one-on-one.”
Notes: Since consolidating, Exeter-Milligan has won five state championships (2009, ‘10, ‘12, ‘15, ‘17), the most recent pair in Class D-2. The Timberwolves are 22-7 at the state tournament.
Class D-2 schedule
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 1 — No. 1 Falls City Scared Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m.
South Court
Game 3 — No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m.
Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.
Saturday at Devaney Center
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9 a.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m.