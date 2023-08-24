EXETER-MILLIGAN/FRIEND — Just like on the gridiron, Exeter-Milligan and Friend have linked up for a cooperative agreement to play volleyball.
The programs’ merging comes after Friend went just 1-25 and E-M 19-12 a season ago.
EXETER-MILLIGAN/FRIEND — Just like on the gridiron, Exeter-Milligan and Friend have linked up for a cooperative agreement to play volleyball.
The programs’ merging comes after Friend went just 1-25 and E-M 19-12 a season ago.
“We are going to be able to have a lot more competition this year with having doubled our team from being separate teams last year,” said coach Madalynn Fousek. “I am looking forward to seeing the competition. We have options on where we can put people, which hasn’t been the case for either E-M or Friend in previous years.”
Exeter-Milligan was a state qualifier two seasons ago. Last year, the Timberwolves fell in a five-set district final. Friend was last at the state tournament in 2013.
Between the two schools there are 10 returning starters, including three attackers who combined for more than 750 kills.
Savana Krupicka smashed 266 kills while Kaydence Haase tallied 260 and Malorie Staskal 239.
Lily Jeffries dished 395 assists and Taylin Schluter dug 271 attacks.
“We will have the talent to compete with a lot of top tier teams and the relationships being formed on our team will only help us in the long run,” Fousek said.
Krupicka and Staskal are the only two seniors on the roster, which gives Fousek options as well as excitement for the season.
“I’m excited to see what our sophomores and freshmen do,” she said. “We have talents in those classes, so I am hoping that we have some younger players who can step up and make a difference.”
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, Lewiston, Pawnee City; 29, at Aquinas Catholic; Sept. — 5, at Lawrence-Nelson; 7, at Shelby-Rising City triangular; 9, EMF invite; 11-14, MUDECAS; 19, Sutton; 21, Aquinas Catholic, East Butler; 25, Tri County; 26, Osceola; 30, Johnson County Central invite; Oct. — 5, at Meridian triangular; 9-14, Pioneer Conference tournament; 17, Silver Lake invite; 20, at Diller-Odell