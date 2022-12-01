The subtraction of Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen from the Exeter-Milligan lineup will hurt at first, but head coach Jackson Krejci hopes the three starters he has back from last season and others make up the difference.
Jansky and Olsen combined for about 20 points and 13 rebounds per game last year.
Between Jasmine Turrubiates, Savana Krupicka and Jozie Kanode, the three returning starters, they averaged 17 and 12.
They will have more on their shoulders this season as they try to guide a fairly thin roster behind them.
“We have a hard working team returning,” said Krejci, who is in his 15th season as head coach for the Timberwolves and has a 254-97 record. “We will need to develop depth as the season progresses.”
Malorie Staskal and Liv Swanson will be two of the pieces to the puzzle.
Staskal contributed 2.6 points and 1.9 boards on average last season. Swanson saw action in 16 games and scored five points while corraling 10 rebounds.