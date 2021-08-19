EXETER — Despite small numbers, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves have large goals for the season. Coming off of a 22-9 record a season ago the Timberwolves have high expectations for their team of 11 girls.
“We only have 11 girls out, but they have been working so hard all summer and have really started to form a great bond with one another,” said Timberwolves head coach Madalynn Fousek.
Leading the way for the Timberwolves are seniors Emma Olsen and Cameran Jansky. Olsen returns as the setter, tallying 708 assists in 2020. Jansky, a middle blocker for the Timberwolves, will be expected to be a leader at the net after having a successful junior year, netting 276 kills, 59 blocks and 217 digs.
“We have a great, experienced setter in Emma, who can run many different things for us,” commented Fousek. “Cameran will also be able to bring a lot of firepower for us and both have really stepped into the leadership role for this team. I expect us to be a lot grittier and find ways to put away sets that we were unable to do last year.”
Also emerging as an early leader is junior libero Jozie Kanode, who posted 259 digs a season ago. Other returning players for the Timberwolves are seniors Briana Capek, Maddie Luzum and Kiah Songster along with juniors Jasmine Turrubiates and Morgan White. Sophomore Savana Krupicka returns as a starter and Malorie Staskal will be vying for time as well.
“Jozie, who has only gotten better defensively has stepped up as a leader and I expect her to take a lot more serve-receive balls for us this year. Our other seniors Briana, Madison, and Kiah have also been doing some great things. Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka, and Jasmine Turrubiates all do not have a ton of varsity experience but are stepping up and I am excited to see what they can bring to this team,” Fousek said.”
Fousek knows the leadership from her veterans have really helped set the tone early for the Timberwolves making practices competitive, but also with a small group bringing them closer together as a team.
“We had a great summer and the girls worked really hard in the weight room. We were able to get closer as a team and make some important fundamental strides as well. I’m just excited to see how far this team can go. Their energy and want to compete for one another has really shown in practice. Each girls is playing for something bigger than themselves right now and we are starting to figure out who we are as a team. I can’t wait to see the leaders on this team step up and take control. It’s going to be a fun season.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 Sutton; Sept. 2 Hamtpon, BDS; Sept. 7 at Osceola, Giltner; Sept. 9 McCool Junction, Meridian; Sept. 21 at Friend; Sept. 28 Kenesaw, Gibbon; Oct. 7 at Cross County, Dorchester; Oct. 12 at High Plains Comm.; Oct. 14 at East Butler; Oct. 20 Shelby/Rising City