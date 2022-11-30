022422MINbbKC_01.jpg
Buy Now

Minden’s Caden Bradley shoots Feb. 24, 2022, against Kearney Catholic in Thursday’s Class C-1, Subdistrict 11 final at Cope Coliseum.

 Jim Edgecombe/Minden Courier

In his first year as head coach of the Minden boys basketball team, Carson Blum led his alma mater to a 17-9 season, just one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament and notching the Whippets’ first year with double-digit wins since 2017-18.

Even with the success Minden had last season, Blum is wanting his team to continue raising the bar, as the Whippets bring back all five starters from last season’s squad.

0
0
0
0
0