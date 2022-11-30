In his first year as head coach of the Minden boys basketball team, Carson Blum led his alma mater to a 17-9 season, just one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament and notching the Whippets’ first year with double-digit wins since 2017-18.
Even with the success Minden had last season, Blum is wanting his team to continue raising the bar, as the Whippets bring back all five starters from last season’s squad.
“We exceeded expectations last year with our 17 wins, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year, as well, with how well our team is put together and the attitude and toughness our kids play with night in and night out,” Blum said.
Of the nine losses Minden suffered last season, none came to a team that had fewer than 17 wins and no more than nine losses. T
wo of the eight teams to beat the Whippets went on to win the state championship. So, Blum’s squad was no stranger to tough competition.
All five of the Whippets’ returning starters are seniors, which Blum sees as an invaluable benefit.
He believes his upperclassmen will help Minden reach the high expectations the team has this season while also teaching the players that will follow in their steps in the future.
“Our biggest strengths are experience and depth,” the Whippets’ coach said. “Having multiple upperclassmen returning is huge. They not only set the tone on the court but in the classroom, and they set great examples for our younger players as well.”
Caden Bradley, a 6-foot, 5-inch forward, led the Whippets with 10.8 points and seven rebounds per game last season, while guard Carter Harsin tacked on 9.2 points per outing.
Braiden Schroeder (7.5 points per game), Seth Hauserman (5.9), and Rylan Holsten (4.8) round out the returning starting five.
Isaac Kuehn leads a trio of additional seniors, as Alex Boudreau and Levi Loseke will also look to contribute in their senior campaigns.
Junior Brycen Schwenka (6-5) will play a large role in the team’s success as well, after pouring in 7.7 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game last year.
Austin Lutkemeier and Jake Ryan, both juniors, will add their contributions after earning a letter for their work on the court last season.
Blum said one aspect of the game the Whippets need to improve on is the team’s shooting ability.
The coach said his players have already put in many hours in the gym becoming better shooters, which could help them get over the hump in some of those close battles, where they fell short last season.
“One of our weaknesses last year was shooting the ball from the 3-point line,” Blum said. “Our kids have put in the time this summer and fall to improve on that, and I think that will be one of our biggest improvements this year.”
The Whippets open the season on the road against Southern Valley on Thursday, before hosting Ogallala in the home opener on Saturday. Minden will have Adams Central, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, and Wood River to battle in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament.
Blum said if his squad keeps its core values at heart — being mentally tough and playing elite defense — he believes the Whippets will achieve their goals.
“If we play defense like I know we can play, there isn’t a team in C-1 that we can’t play with on a nightly basis,” he said. “If we value the basketball, play solid defense, make a few more jump shots, and play with the mental toughness that has been instilled in them the last year and a half, we should have a very successful season. Our goals are set very hight for this upcoming season, and we can’t wait to hit the hardwood for another basketball season.”